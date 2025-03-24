Washington, D.C. (March 24, 2025) — In response to unprecedented threats to NASA’s budget and workforce, more than 100 members of The Planetary Society have traveled to Washington, D.C., today to advocate for the agency’s unique science and exploration capabilities.

The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space advocacy group, facilitates this annual event, called the Day of Action, to bring space enthusiasts face-to-face with their elected officials. This year’s gathering took on heightened urgency after reports surfaced that the White House may be considering upwards of a 50% cut to NASA’s science activities.

“We could be facing the most serious threat to NASA’s science program in decades,” said Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at The Planetary Society. “And our members are stepping up. Each one traveled here on their own time and at their own expense because they know what’s at stake. It’s inspiring, and yet another example of how the public supports NASA’s unique contributions to the nation.”

While 105 members are advocating on Capitol Hill, thousands more are taking action online. The Planetary Society has launched a grassroots campaign urging U.S. residents to contact their representatives and oppose cuts to NASA science.

The Planetary Society has led its members in the Day of Action since 2018; it is the largest citizen space advocacy effort of its kind.

