Planetary Society members rally in Washington, D.C., urge Congress to protect NASA science
For Immediate Release
March 24, 2025
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Washington, D.C. (March 24, 2025) — In response to unprecedented threats to NASA’s budget and workforce, more than 100 members of The Planetary Society have traveled to Washington, D.C., today to advocate for the agency’s unique science and exploration capabilities.
The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space advocacy group, facilitates this annual event, called the Day of Action, to bring space enthusiasts face-to-face with their elected officials. This year’s gathering took on heightened urgency after reports surfaced that the White House may be considering upwards of a 50% cut to NASA’s science activities.
“We could be facing the most serious threat to NASA’s science program in decades,” said Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at The Planetary Society. “And our members are stepping up. Each one traveled here on their own time and at their own expense because they know what’s at stake. It’s inspiring, and yet another example of how the public supports NASA’s unique contributions to the nation.”
While 105 members are advocating on Capitol Hill, thousands more are taking action online. The Planetary Society has launched a grassroots campaign urging U.S. residents to contact their representatives and oppose cuts to NASA science.
The Planetary Society has led its members in the Day of Action since 2018; it is the largest citizen space advocacy effort of its kind.
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
