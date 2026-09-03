The Planetary Society announces internal reorganization

PASADENA, Calif. (Sept. 3, 2026) — The Planetary Society on Thursday announced an internal restructuring designed to streamline departments and support the organization's 2030 Strategic Vision, "Together, We Explore."

Under the new structure, the Communications Department has been renamed Programs and encompasses education and public outreach, science and technology projects, space policy and advocacy, and member engagement. The Development Department, now known as Advancement, adds marketing and institutional communications. The Finance Department, renamed Administration, adds human resources and systems administration.

Several staff members will advance to more senior roles as a result of the restructuring.

"We are building toward one of the most ambitious decades in our history," said Jenn Vaughn, CEO of The Planetary Society. "This reorganization gives our team room to grow and sets us up to deliver on our mission."

Vaughn joined The Planetary Society in 1997 and served as chief operating officer before becoming CEO in 2026.