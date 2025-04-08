Pasadena, CA (April 7, 2025) – The Planetary Society is proud to announce the appointment of Larry Brogan as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Larry has held a variety of senior financial positions during his professional tenure, which spans more than 25 years. Since February 2020, he has served as CFO of the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a non-profit research institute in Los Angeles. Immediately prior, Larry was CFO of the business-to-business division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD). Larry has also spent time as a finance executive at Warner Bros. Entertainment and as head of corporate planning at Yahoo! More recently, he has held executive roles at Autoweb (NASDAQ: AUTO) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB). Larry has been an advisor / interim CFO to early-stage technology start-ups as well as a staff consultant at KPMG.

"I'm so excited to begin working with The Planetary Society,” Larry says. “I look forward to being a part of this amazing team and helping promote space, science and exploration."

Since its founding in 1980, The Planetary Society has been promoting education of the Cosmos and helping the public take an active role in space exploration. Under the leadership of CEO Bill Nye, it is the world’s largest and most influential non-profit space organization, engaging in a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts.

“Everyone at The Planetary Society is excited to welcome Larry to the team,” says Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Vaughn. “His expertise and leadership will be invaluable, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on our organization.”



