Pasadena, CA (May 5, 2026) — The American Astronomical Society's Division for Planetary Sciences (DPS) has named Casey Dreier and Jack Kiraly of The Planetary Society as recipients of the 2026 Harold Masursky Award for their exceptional service to planetary science and space exploration.

Dreier, The Planetary Society's Chief of Space Policy, is a leading expert on NASA's budget, space policy, and the political economy of planetary exploration, known for delivering independent, data-driven analysis. Kiraly, Director of Government Relations, leads the organization's government relations efforts, facilitates Society members’ outreach to policymakers, and represents The Planetary Society in Washington, D.C.

The DPS recognized Dreier and Kiraly as tireless, vocal advocates for NASA's planetary science programs. In response to dramatic cuts to NASA's science budget for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, the two educated the scientific community and general public, organized grassroots advocacy in support of space science, and created unique and effective data products outlining the the consequences of proposed cuts to NASA's leadership in solar system exploration. The Society’s "Day of Action" events have given concerned citizens a practical, high-impact way to engage their representatives, and their work helped unite more than 20 partner organizations in their "Save NASA Science" coalition.

The Masursky Award was first given in 1991 to Planetary Society co-founder Carl Sagan, for his contributions to planetary science and the public understanding of space exploration. Thirty-five years later, the same award recognizes two staff members carrying that work forward.

“The Masursky Award has long honored those who serve and strengthen planetary science, and Casey and Jack exemplify that every day,” said Jennifer Vaughn, CEO of The Planetary Society. “They’ve shown how policy expertise, paired with clear and accessible tools, can energize a public movement for space exploration. By bringing transparency to complex budgets and policies, they’ve helped more people understand what’s at stake and take action. We’re proud of their impact and grateful to the DPS for recognizing their contributions.”

The 2026 DPS prizes will be presented at the 58th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences Meeting, October 25–30, 2026, in Spokane, WA.