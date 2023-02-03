Planetary Society logo
Planetary Radio • Feb 03, 2023

Space Policy Edition: The White House's Matt Daniels on the U.S.'s New Cislunar Strategy

Matthew daniels portrait

Matthew Daniels

Assistant Director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy for Space Security and Special Projects

Casey dreier tps mars

Casey Dreier

Chief of Space Policy for The Planetary Society

Sarah al ahmed headshot

Sarah Al-Ahmed

Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society

For the first time in history, the White House laid out a national policy for science and technology in the vast expanse of cislunar space. This policy is not just for NASA — it's an all-of-government approach to establish the infrastructure and capabilities to enable a multitude of national and private actors to reach for the Moon and its environs. Dr. Matt Daniels of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy chaired the group that defined this new strategy; he joins the show to discuss the strategy, its ambitions, and implications for the future of lunar exploration and development.

Full Moon from the ISS
Full Moon from the ISS This photo of the full Moon was taken from the International Space Station as it flew more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) above the Pacific Ocean.Image: NASA

