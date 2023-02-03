Planetary Radio • Feb 03, 2023
Space Policy Edition: The White House's Matt Daniels on the U.S.'s New Cislunar Strategy
On This Episode
Matthew Daniels
Assistant Director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy for Space Security and Special Projects
Casey Dreier
Chief of Space Policy for The Planetary Society
Sarah Al-Ahmed
Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society
For the first time in history, the White House laid out a national policy for science and technology in the vast expanse of cislunar space. This policy is not just for NASA — it's an all-of-government approach to establish the infrastructure and capabilities to enable a multitude of national and private actors to reach for the Moon and its environs. Dr. Matt Daniels of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy chaired the group that defined this new strategy; he joins the show to discuss the strategy, its ambitions, and implications for the future of lunar exploration and development.