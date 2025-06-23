The C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy
The C. Wallace Hooser Philanthropy Award honors individuals or organizations who exemplify exceptional generosity and civic responsibility in support of space science and exploration. Named for longtime Planetary Society Board Member C. Wallace Hooser, the award recognizes those who inspire others through their leadership, service, and dedication to advancing our shared mission.
Taner Halicioglu is awarded the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy
On April 5, 2025, The Planetary Society presented Taner Halicioglu with the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy during our 45th anniversary gala celebration.
Announcing Mark Gelfand as the recipient of the first C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy
The Planetary Society is pleased to announce that Mark Gelfand is the first recipient of the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy.
Awards
The Planetary Society is proud to honor those in our community who help to promote the future of space exploration through three very special awards, The Cosmos Award for Outstanding Public Presentation of Science, the C. Wallace Hooser Award for Visionary Philanthropy, and The Thomas O. Paine Memorial Award for the Advancement of Human Exploration of Mars.