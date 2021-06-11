Directory Project FAQ

I received an email/postcard/phone call from a company asking for my personal information and said they were working with The Planetary Society. Is this a legitimate project?

It’s legit! We have partnered with PCI (also known as Publishing Concepts) to receive important updates to our database so we can better serve our members, and produce our new member directory.

Here is what the email and post cards look like:

What is the project goal?

The Planetary Society is meeting two important needs at the same time. First, we rely on accurate data for everything, and data needs to be maintained and confirmed regularly.

At the same time, many members like having a directory to be able to see who else belongs to the Society, optionally share their stories and pictures, and read special content about the mission and history of the Society. And many members also like to own Planetary-branded merchandise.

This project achieves both goals at no cost to the Society. In fact, PCI shares revenue profits with us from sales of the directory and swag to members who choose to purchase them.

We'd never be able to conduct a project like this without the support of our members and the partnership with PCI. We sincerely thank everyone who participates and chooses to make a purchase.

Who can participate?

Members with home addresses in the United States can participate. Unfortunately, the administrative hurdles of including international members were prohibitive.

How do I know my information will only be used for the purpose of the directory?

The names, addresses and information provided to PCI for the publication will be held confidential by PCI, except to the extent that they are utilized in, or in the preparation of, the publication and except as required by court order or law. The publication will be made available only to members. Upon completion of the project, PCI will return any and all electronic files that have been supplied or produced by PCI in connection with the production of the Publication.

You can check out their privacy policy here and our privacy policy here.

I would like to verify or update my information. How may I do this?

If you received a postcard or an email with a telephone number, you may call the number to speak with a person representing The Planetary Society project. They will verify the information we have on file for you and make any updates where needed.

If you received an email with an embedded link, simply click the link to go to the online site to review your information.

If you did not receive a postcard or email, you may call the dedicated The Planetary Society update line at 1-877-582-2848.

How does The Planetary Society benefit from this?

Cost savings: Maintaining member’s contact data can be expensive and time consuming; PCI helps do this for us at no cost.

Funding: PCI shares a portion of the revenue from the directory and swag sales. In fact, the more they sell, the more we earn back. See “What is the project goal?” above for more about how it works.

Spreading the word: Wearing the apparel or carrying the sports bag shows your support and love for our organization, and your commitment to space science and exploration. Like our t-shirts, they help you let other people know we exist!

Am I obligated to purchase a copy of the directory to have my name included?

No, you are under no obligation to purchase anything and there is no cost to be listed in the directory.

The project is completely funded by the members who choose to purchase a directory or swag.

Will my name or any information be printed in the directory if I don’t participate?

No. Only those who choose to participate will be listed in the directory.

Can I choose what information prints in the directory?

Yes! When you call to update your information, you can tell PCI’s associate what information you’d like to exclude or include. You can also call their customer service helpdesk at (800) 982-1590 or email them at [email protected].

Even better, you can share your excitement about The Planetary Society - or about anything Space-related - by submitting a photo and/or a short essay!

Can anyone purchase a directory or swag?

No. The directory and items are only available for sale to Planetary Society members in the United States. Unfortunately, the administrative hurdles of including international members were prohibitive.

When will I receive my directory or swag?

The total duration of the directory project is about 12 months. Since we began the project in June 2021, the directories will be distributed in June 2022. Apparel items and sports bags will be shipped within a few weeks of placing your order.

For more specific information on your order, please contact PCI’s customer service helpdesk at (800) 982-1590.

How do I cancel or change my order?

Call PCI’s customer service at (800) 982-1590 and they will take care of this for you.

If I'm not interested in the directory, how can I stop receiving information about it?

Members who don’t want any more contact about the directory can let us know:

Via email: At the bottom of the email you received, click Unsubscribe and you’ll be given the option to remove your email from the directory project list. Email [email protected] with "Directory: Do Not Contact" in the subject line, and your first and last name in the email body.

By phone: Call PCI’s customer service at (800) 982-1590



Have a question or concern that wasn’t answered here? Please contact us at [email protected] if you still have any outstanding questions.