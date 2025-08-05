Job opening: Systems Assistant

Position Summary

Reporting to and working under the guidance of the Chief Systems Administrator (CSA), the Systems Assistant supports the day-to-day IT operations of the organization. The Systems Assistant will handle end-user support, basic network troubleshooting, documentation, patching, hardware/software provisioning, and security training facilitation. They will also assist in maintaining infrastructure systems and gradually be exposed to more complex technical responsibilities.

This role is ideal for someone early in their IT career who has a passion for learning, enjoys solving problems, and is eager to grow in systems administration, user support, and cybersecurity.

This non-exempt position is full-time, generally Monday-Friday during regular business hours. Occasional evening and weekend work may be required.

This position is hybrid, with a combination of on-site and remote work. Regular on-site presence at our Pasadena headquarters is required.

Position Responsibilities

Staff Support



Technical Support & Device Management

Provide timely and friendly technical support for staff across Windows, macOS, mobile devices, and common business software (Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Adobe Suite, antivirus, etc.).

Configure, deploy, and troubleshoot workstations, laptops, printers, mobile devices, and VPN access.

Monitor and maintain software patching across all devices.

Support VPN access, client hardware/software, and Backup services.



User Onboarding & Offboarding

Set up user accounts, provision equipment, and install software for new staff.

Ensure secure and complete offboarding when employees depart.

Systems and Security



System Maintenance & Operations

Monitor server and device uptime; alert the CSA to issues as needed.

Assist in the upkeep and basic troubleshooting of managed switches, wireless access points, and firewall systems.

Support the CSA in managing NAS storage, backup routines, and restoration testing.

Help maintain internal camera systems and key fob security access.

Cybersecurity & Compliance

Support the deployment and monitoring of quarterly cybersecurity training.

Help conduct phishing simulations and track staff engagement/completion.

Monitor alerts from antivirus software and vulnerability scans and escalate threats to the CSA.

Documentation & Process Support

Assist in building and maintaining internal documentation, IT support manuals, and how-to guides.

Update change logs for system configurations and troubleshooting steps to improve knowledge sharing.



Additional Duties



Facility & Vendor Coordination (as needed)

Assist with local hardware repairs (e.g., printers, displays, and workstations).

Coordinate with third-party vendors for facility-related or IT-adjacent services.

Perform other duties as assigned.



Position Requirements

Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

Ability to work at our headquarters in Pasadena, CA.

Degree from a business or trade school, or equivalent work experience.

2+ years of experience as a Systems Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role.

Integrity, honesty, and a strong commitment to maintaining confidentiality.

Skills in HTML, CSS, JQuery/Javascript, PHP, MySQL, TCP/IP, FTP, POP3/IMAP, DNS, and Wi-Fi a plus.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, Google Workspace Suite, Adobe products, and all email clients.

Moderate experience with AJAX, XML, APIs, and UNIX.

Some knowledge of web servers, SEO, and eCommerce payment platforms.

Working knowledge of data security standards and best practices.

Solid understanding of both Mac and PC software & hardware environments.

Superior technical troubleshooting and problem solving skills.

Must have access to transportation to be at Planetary Society HQ as needed.

This position often involves moving and setting up computers and other office equipment and running cables, requiring reaching, crouching, kneeling, stooping, using ladders or step-stools, and lifting and moving up to 50 lbs.

Ability to work systematically, accurately, and adhere to deadlines.

Ability to think through complex problems and solutions.

A strong service mentality and skill with working with people experiencing stress.

Self-motivation and the ability to work as a team member.

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion

Compensation

The Planetary Society has been the world’s largest and most effective space advocacy group for more than 45 years. We offer a fun, supportive work environment, and many of us consider this to be our dream job. We work hard and are passionate about our organization while respecting and protecting our personal time.

Compensation details:

The base annual pay for the Systems Assistant is $82,944

Medical and dental insurance

403(b) retirement savings plan

11 holidays + vacation and sick leave

Group Term Life insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Supportive work environment

Extraordinary colleagues



The Planetary Society is an equal-opportunity employer. We prioritize diversity at all levels of our work.

How to Apply

Please send a resume and cover letter to [email protected] by September 15, 2025. We will review all applications after the posting closes and begin scheduling interviews shortly thereafter.