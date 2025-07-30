Humans Orbiting Mars

At the workshop's conclusion, the following items were proposed and discussed by the participants.

💡 The plan presented at the workshop for a long-term humans-to-Mars program that constrains costs by minimizing new developments was credible.

🗓️ This plan includes, as an essential element, separating the human trip to the surface of Mars into two pieces. The critical initial element is a human mission to orbit Mars in 2033.

🔄 An orbital mission will enable scientific exploration of Mars and its moons while developing essential experience in human travel from Earth to the Mars system.

💵 Such a program would fit within a budget that grows with inflation after NASA ends its lead role in the International Space Station.

⬇️ Landing humans on Mars can affordably and logically follow later in the 2030s.

👍 There will be both scientific and public support for this orbit-first approach.

✅ Pursuing this orbit-first approach will establish a framework for involving the private sector and international partners, and will create a unified Mars science and exploration community.