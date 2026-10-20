Department: Advancement

Classification: Full-time, Non-Exempt

The Planetary Society is the world's largest and most influential space interest organization. We are seeking a friendly, detail-oriented Membership Assistant to help deliver an outstanding experience to our members around the world.

Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Jenn Vaughn, The Planetary Society empowers the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education, outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Our members, from newbie space fans to deep-dive enthusiasts, fuel our core enterprises: exploring other worlds, searching for life beyond Earth, and defending our planet from asteroids and comets.

As part of our Advancement Services team, the Membership Assistant is often a member's first point of contact with the Society, whether by phone, email, or in person at our beautiful office in Pasadena, CA. We're looking for someone who enjoys helping people, takes pride in getting the details right, and likes work that keeps them on the move. You’ll respond to member and donor inquiries with warmth and clarity, pack and ship premiums to our members around the world, and help keep member records clean and up to date in Salesforce. Not sure if you meet every qualification? Please apply anyway.

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter to [email protected]. This recruitment will remain open until filled; however, you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as the application period may close at any time. The first round of application review will begin immediately.

The Planetary Society offers a competitive salary and benefits package. We pride ourselves on our supportive work culture that is committed to a healthy and rewarding work/life balance.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Senior Manager of Advancement Operations, the Membership Assistant is responsible for providing customer service to members and donors by telephone, email, direct messaging, and in-person. This role handles day-to-day administrative tasks including data entry, inventory maintenance, packaging, postage and shipping calculations, and mailing letters and packages. The Membership Assistant also manages filing and scanning duties, coordinates with internal departments both in-person and remotely, and provides direct support to other Advancement Department staff.

Essential Duties

Member Relations

Serve as the primary person responsible for the following:

Operate HQ telephone system to ensure smooth performance and a positive customer experience. Includes serving as primary telephone reception staff, answering phone calls, and retrieving and distributing voicemails.

Answer or route emails sent to the organization’s email accounts.

Greet visitors and guests and give tours of the office.

Fulfillment

Track, prepare, and ship acknowledgments and premiums to members and donors by:

Receiving and storing premiums, educational materials, and promotional materials, and maintaining inventories;

Packaging, addressing, preparing postage, and delivering premiums to the post office or shipping company office;

Recording items shipped in member records, and updating inventories.

Manage and maintain sample packages from all direct mail pieces.

Process returned mail by recording undeliverable returned premiums, updating forwarding addresses, and/or contacting members to clarify discrepancies.

Data Entry, Maintenance, and Reporting

Under the supervision and direction of your supervisor:

Change data in records based on pre-built queries.

Perform routine data integrity work within Salesforce, including deduplication, updating constituent records, changes in contact information, and inconsistencies in membership record.

General Support

Support the Advancement Department by performing other duties as required.

Assist in maintaining the cleanliness of the office.

Participate in Advancement Department meetings.

Qualifications, Skills, Education

Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

Education: High school diploma or equivalent; Associate’s degree or some college preferred.

Strong attention to detail, accuracy, and organizational skills, with the ability to manage a high volume of repetitive tasks and meet regular processing deadlines.

Demonstrated ability to handle sensitive donor/member information and financial transactions with discretion and confidentiality.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to work well with a wide range of people in person, by email, and by phone — including donor and member correspondence.

Experience working with packaging, shipping, postage, and inventory control.

Valid California driver’s license and access to a vehicle are required to deliver packages and perform similar activities.

Demonstrated experience using Salesforce or a comparable CRM (or comfort learning one), along with Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and shipping/fulfillment or mail-processing software as applicable to the role.

Physical requirements: Reaching, crouching, kneeling, stooping, and using short ladders or step-stools. Lifting and moving a small number of packages weighing up to 40 lbs. Prolonged use of computers & other technology necessary to perform job duties.

Work schedule: Standard business hours, with occasional need to work outside normal hours during peak renewal or year-end campaign periods.

Location: Based in Pasadena, CA, with regular in-office presence expected; specific in-office schedule and any hybrid flexibility subject to change based on business needs.

A commitment to The Planetary Society's core values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, and effectiveness.

Compensation

Salary range: $57,000-$60,000 annually, based on experience

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

403(b) retirement savings plan

12 holidays + 2 Floating Holidays, vacation, and sick leave

Group Term Life insurance

Long-term and short-term disability

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

The Planetary Society is an equal-opportunity employer. We prioritize diversity at all levels of our work. Job applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The Planetary Society will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with California’s Fair Chance Act.