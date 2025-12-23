Job opening: Director of Strategic Giving

Position Summary

The Planetary Society seeks a strategic and relationship-driven fundraising professional to serve as its Director of Strategic Giving. A new position reporting to the Chief Development Officer, the Director will lead efforts to grow and sustain the Society’s philanthropic partnerships (corporate and foundation), major gift, and leadership membership/annual giving programs, while participating in stewardship and events across the department.

This role will be central to the success of the Society’s current strategic framework (2025 - 2030) and broader development goals. The Director will manage a personal portfolio of approximately 125 prospects, focusing on donors and funders with the capacity to give $5,000–$100,000, and they will work collaboratively across the organization to craft proposals, build partnerships, and engage supporters in our shared mission to advance space science and exploration.

This position requires strong interpersonal, writing and presentation skills, comfort with both individual and institutional donors, and the ability to manage complex projects in a collaborative environment. The position is based in Pasadena and hybrid work arrangements may be supported. Some travel is required.

Key Responsibilities

Philanthropic Partnerships (Corporate & Foundation Giving) – 40%

Work with the Chief Development Officer and senior leadership to develop and implement strategies for corporate and foundation fundraising, including: pitching and negotiating corporate memberships, sponsorships, and strategic partnerships; preparing grant proposals; managing and stewarding grants and contracts.

Manage a portfolio of up to 50 corporate and foundation partners with giving capacity of $1,000–$100,000 .

with giving capacity of . Conduct prospect research and generate a pipeline of institutional funding opportunities aligned with the Society’s mission.

Draft and submit letters of inquiry, proposals, grant applications, impact reports, and acknowledgments.

Coordinate with program and finance staff to prepare project budgets, plans, and reports; track deliverables and ensure compliance with contract/grant terms.

Maintain detailed records in Salesforce and prepare regular reports on progress, projections, and funding outcomes.

Major Gifts – 40%

Work with the Chief Development Officer and senior leadership to develop and implement strategies for major gifts fundraising from individual donors, including: identifying, qualifying, and cultivating donors; preparing solicitations and negotiating gift agreements; and managing recognition and stewardship plans.

Manage a portfolio of up to 75 individual donors and prospects , focusing on those with the capacity to give $5,000–$100,000 .

, focusing on those with the capacity to give . Develop and implement moves management strategies for cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship.

Collaborate with the Chief Development Officer and senior leadership on donor strategy, proposal development, and key solicitations.

Work with the Administrative Assistant on prospect research and pipeline development.

Log all contacts and touchpoints in Salesforce; monitor progress and track outcomes toward goals.

Support stewardship plans and donor recognition efforts.

Membership & Leadership Annual Giving – 10%

Work with the Chief Development Officer and the Director of Community Giving to solicit higher-level gifts for memberships and the Society’s annual schedule of special appeals.

In partnership with the Director of Community Giving, assist in building and stewarding the New Millennium Committee , the Society’s leadership membership and annual giving circle.

, the Society’s leadership membership and annual giving circle. Identify and solicit prospects for matching gift challenges to be used in mass appeals (typically in the $5,000–$10,000 range).

to be used in mass appeals (typically in the $5,000–$10,000 range). Contribute to strategies that increase annual donor retention and upgrade opportunities through personalized engagement.

Fundraising Events – 5%

Partner with the CDO, Director of Community Giving, Donor Relations Manager, and other team members on the planning and execution of donor-focused events.

Support cultivation events tied to the campaign and major gift engagement strategy.

Attend and staff all fundraising and membership events as needed.

Organizational Support & Other Duties – 5%

Participate in Development Department leadership and strategy meetings.

Attend Board Development Committee meetings and, occasionally, Board of Directors and Advisory Council sessions.

Travel regionally and nationally to cultivate, solicit, and steward donors and funders.

Contribute to an inclusive, mission-driven work culture and perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Legal authorization to work in the U.S.

Bachelor’s degree required.

Minimum of 5 years of professional fundraising experience , with demonstrated success in individual and institutional giving.

, with demonstrated success in individual and institutional giving. Experience managing a portfolio and securing gifts or grants of $5,000+ .

. Strong writing, communication, and presentation skills.

Highly organized, with attention to detail and ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Experience using donor CRM systems (preferably Salesforce).

Collaborative and team-oriented, with a high degree of professionalism and flexibility.

Alignment with the Society’s values: passion, credibility, optimism, integrity, effectiveness, and inclusion.

Compensation & Benefits

Salary range: $120,000 - $135,000, depending on qualifications and experience

Medical and dental insurance

403(b) retirement savings plan with employer match

Paid time off: 11 holidays + vacation and sick leave

Group term life, short-term, and long-term disability insurance

A supportive and mission-driven work culture

Beautiful location in Pasadena, CA, with hybrid work flexibility

Engaged colleagues and meaningful, space-focused work

To Apply

Please send your resume, a thoughtful cover letter, and three work-related references to [email protected]. No phone calls or direct staff inquiries, please.

The Planetary Society is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees.