Your Impact: September Equinox 2020

This year's effort to raise funds for our space advocacy program was a huge success. With the support of members and donors like you, we were able to raise over $95,000 to directly aid our critical work in Washington, D.C. to push for NASA funding and to support the national and international campaigns we organize to make sure space exploration gets the political and financial support it needs. Alongside this fundraising campaign, we also collected signatures on a petition to U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden asking them to prioritize NASA funding for missions that will advance space science and exploration. One thousand three hundred forty people from around the world signed this petition, showing the strength of public support for space exploration.

The New and Improved Planetary.org

Have you visited our website lately? We’ve made some big changes to planetary.org to make it easier for you to find information about missions and worlds, learn about actions you can take to advance exploration, and view reports on program activities enabled by your support. As you take a tour of the site, know that our improved ability to educate the public about space and to rally support for more exploration was made possible by your support as a member.

Defending Earth Together

Every year on 30 June, The Planetary Society teams up with the Asteroid Foundation and its global partners to mark Asteroid Day and raise public awareness of the threat of near-Earth objects that may impact Earth. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Asteroid Day’s events were all online. You can check out all the great content from around the world, including a message from our CEO Bill Nye, at asteroidday.org.

Charting the Future of Exploration

The Planetary Science decadal survey is a consensus document that establishes the scientific priorities for the next 10 years of planetary exploration. This year, The Planetary Society’s Space Policy & Advocacy program submitted 2 papers to the decadal committee that would advance the organization’s goals of searching for life in the solar system and increasing our commitment to planetary defense. Our staff contributed to 3 additional papers: one focused on our ethical obligation to pursue planetary exploration, another focused on the value of small-cost missions, and a third focused on planetary defense in the upcoming era of advanced telescopic surveys. This is another great example of how The Planetary Society promotes your values in space science and exploration in every step of the process. Find the papers at planetary.org/space-policy.

Working for Space for Everyone