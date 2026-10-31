The best space images of the month: October 2026
Written by
Asa Stahl, PhD
Public Outreach Astronomer, The Planetary Society
October 31, 2026
In October, outer space stunned us with views of Martian cliffs, beachside astrophotography, and stellar nurseries. Check them out below, along with our other favorite space images from the past month:
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