Seizing upon syzygy

In terms of sheer cosmic spectacle, it’s hard to beat a total solar eclipse. Watching the Moon blot out the Sun for a few minutes can be a life-changing experience that prompts you to consider your place in space.



For scientists, it’s also a unique opportunity to study the Sun and its effect on our planet. Past eclipses have enabled us to prove Einstein’s theory of general relativity, discover the element helium, uncover sun-grazing comets, and more.



During the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow will cross Mexico, the United States, and Canada. More than 43 million people live within the path of totality, and countless more will travel to see it, including scientists who hope to make the most of the moment. We spoke with three solar scientists to learn about their plans for the big event.



A lunar coronagraph

While telescopes and spacecraft can use coronagraphs to block the Sun and reveal the corona, nothing beats the Moon, said Kevin Reardon, a scientist and astronomer at the National Solar Observatory in Boulder, Colorado.

“The Moon remains the best coronagraph because it’s so far away and it’s exactly the right size,” he said. “It blocks the Sun’s light even before it gets to Earth’s atmosphere, making the background very dark. That allows us to see the corona both very close to the Sun and for an extended distance away and make some specific measurements that are only possible during an eclipse.”