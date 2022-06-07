Renaissance in red

In the case of choosing the landing site for Perseverance, additional pressure came from the fact that NASA wants to bring samples back to Earth from that site — and not just any samples but a compelling set of samples that could enable new discoveries about not only the potential for life on Mars but for all kinds of other fundamental Mars science as well.



The four finalist sites were all interesting and scientifically important places to study up close on Mars — we need to visit them all eventually! Ultimately, however, Jezero was selected because the extensive orbital imaging of its spectacular river delta’s sedimentary rocks showed it to be promising for preserving potential biosignatures. In addition, the presence of other volcanic and altered minerals could provide additional information on the history of the region.



The Jezero site would enable the rover team to pose specific testable hypotheses. For example, Jezero hosted a long-lived crater lake early in Mars history; volcanic rocks from the crater floor can help establish the age of the delta and other features.



In my opinion, what set Jezero apart from the other finalist sites is the ability to pose specific hypotheses and to craft a relatively simple story around the exploration and sampling of an ancient river, a delta, lake sediments and nearby volcanic materials.

Looking ahead

Of course, Perseverance landed dramatically and successfully on Feb. 18, 2021. Despite many different rover instrument and systems teams having to work together mostly in isolation from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first year of the mission has been a resounding success, with eight samples of Jezero Crater floor rocks safely stored in sample tubes inside the body of the rover. But how will those samples be returned to Earth?



While it’s an evolving plan involving collaboration between at least NASA and ESA, one possibility is that Perseverance would drop a cache of samples onto the ground in a specific location and then a small “fetch rover” sent to land nearby in Jezero would collect them and bring them back to its lander, where they would be loaded onto a rocket on that lander and blasted into Mars orbit. Once there, a specially designed orbiter would capture the sample container and rocket out of Mars orbit to bring the sample capsule back for a parachute-assisted landing in the Utah desert. What could possibly go wrong?



Actually, many parts of that plan have been demonstrated to various degrees in previous missions, like the small Spirit/Opportunity-class fetch rover, the sample-caching spacecraft (OSIRIS-REx, Genesis and Stardust) and the Earth-return sample canister landing (Genesis, Stardust and Hayabusa).



Some parts are new, though. The Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) — the rocket that launches the sample container into Mars orbit — is a completely new and untested concept in Mars exploration. And the capture of that sample container by an orbiter around Mars would be another first-time activity in deep space exploration. Indeed, there are a lot of things to work out, and as the final plan is approved over the coming months to years, there will certainly be changes to the basic outline envisioned today.

In the meantime, the Perseverance team will continue its part of the job in earnest: exploring volcanic and sedimentary materials in Jezero Crater and collecting a set of samples to somehow, someday bring back to Earth.