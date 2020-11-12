What's the post-election outlook for NASA and planetary exploration?

White House

President-elect Joe Biden's space policy (or lack thereof) has been considered in a number of outlets, including a recent episode of our podcast, the Space Policy Edition. Broadly, however, we can make some informed guesses:

The 2024 lunar landing goal will be pushed back and potentially reconsidered all together

NASA's Earth Science division will be the priority science division at the space agency, and likely see its budget begin to grow again

Major programs, such as the SLS, Orion, Commercial Crew, and the ISS, will continue

Moon-to-Mars will remain the nation's human spaceflight goals, though likely via a revised pathway



The recently-announced NASA transition team for the incoming administration, led by Dr. Ellen Stofan, who previously served as NASA's Chief Scientist, adds more evidence that the administration will consider NASA through a scientific lens.



We should not discount how much is left unknown, however. The transition team's job is to provide insight into the state of the space agency, identifying troubled programs and areas of opportunity for the new administration. They will not set policy. The next NASA Administrator—not Jim Bridenstine, who announced his intention to step down under a Biden administration—is yet to be put forward, much less approved by the Senate.



Also an open question is the fate of the National Space Council, which has been historically productive under the Trump Administration thanks to the enthusiastic engagement of Vice-President Pence, who serves as chair. So far, the incoming administration has given no indication as to whether it will continue the council.

Implications for The Planetary Society's 3 core enterprises

NASA has experienced annual budgetary growth since 2014, allowing the agency to avoid making hard choices about which programs to preserve and which programs to end. That era is most likely over beginning in 2021, or at least will become far more challenging.

In the event that Republicans retain control of the Senate, there will be a renewed push for fiscal restraint and domestic spending cuts, particularly after the government's enormous expenditures this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And while no one in the Biden administration or the next congress is against planetary exploration, the search for life, or planetary defense, few have made those a high priority, politically-speaking. This is not unusual. But it becomes salient in the context of restricted budgets.



NASA's budget tends to follow overall trends. If overall spending continues to increase, NASA generally increases as well. If the overall budgetary pie shrinks, so does NASA's slice. If this occurs, the Biden administration will likely prioritize areas of NASA that intersect with its national policy goals: climate change, the economy, and education. The challenge is on advocates to ensure that planetary exploration, the search for life, and planetary defense is strongly considered in light of these priorities. We believe the case for these is quite strong, and it's a case The Planetary Society intends to make in the coming months.