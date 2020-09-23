A Goodbye, But Not Forever, From Emily Lakdawalla

So this isn’t an ending, just a transition. I would like to take a moment to acknowledge a few of the people from whom I’ve learned the most during my tenure at The Planetary Society. Thanks to Lou Friedman for hiring me and teaching me that there is always a silver lining to every disaster. To Charlene Anderson, my first editor, who drubbed academic-style writing out of me and taught me how to keep readers from clicking away. To Jennifer Vaughn, my second editor and then my boss, for generously granting me flexibility in how and where I worked and what I worked on as my and my family’s needs changed. To the international community of space image processing enthusiasts, for showing me a way to engage artistically with space exploration. To all the people who build and operate spacecraft and their instruments and who interpret the data and who make sure the money and coffee are flowing to keep all that going here on Earth. And, finally, to my readers, who’ve followed me through the adventures of 40-plus spacecraft, around the world and across the solar system. Thank you all.

