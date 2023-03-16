The Planetary Society and the Planetary Defense Conference are proud to present a special screening of the IMAX original film “Asteroid Hunters” in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday, 5 April. The Planetary Society’s Senior Communications Adviser and Planetary Radio creator Mat Kaplan will host a Q&A with an international group of scientists and planetary defense experts after the screening.

About “Asteroid Hunters”

Meet asteroid scientists and discover the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids, and the technology that may one day protect our planet. The effects of an asteroid impact could be catastrophic and while the current probability of an event in our lifetime is low, the potential consequences make the study of asteroids an incredibly important area of scientific research. Witness the latest in planetary defense and how science, ingenuity, and determination combine to explore the world’s most preventable natural disaster. Narrated by Daisy Ridley.

Speakers include

Bill Ailor, Aerospace Corporation technical fellow

Mark Boslough, research professor and airburst specialist at the University of New Mexico

Marina Brozovic, physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Ian Carnelli, project manager of ESA’s Hera mission

Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)

Kelly Fast, program manager for NASA's Near-Earth Object Observations Program