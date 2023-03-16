The Planetary Society is co-hosting “Asteroid Hunters” screening in Vienna
The Planetary Society and the Planetary Defense Conference are proud to present a special screening of the IMAX original film “Asteroid Hunters” in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday, 5 April. The Planetary Society’s Senior Communications Adviser and Planetary Radio creator Mat Kaplan will host a Q&A with an international group of scientists and planetary defense experts after the screening.
About “Asteroid Hunters”
Meet asteroid scientists and discover the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids, and the technology that may one day protect our planet. The effects of an asteroid impact could be catastrophic and while the current probability of an event in our lifetime is low, the potential consequences make the study of asteroids an incredibly important area of scientific research. Witness the latest in planetary defense and how science, ingenuity, and determination combine to explore the world’s most preventable natural disaster. Narrated by Daisy Ridley.
Speakers include
Bill Ailor, Aerospace Corporation technical fellow
Mark Boslough, research professor and airburst specialist at the University of New Mexico
Marina Brozovic, physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Ian Carnelli, project manager of ESA’s Hera mission
Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)
Kelly Fast, program manager for NASA's Near-Earth Object Observations Program
Event date: Wednesday, 5 April
Time: 20:15 until 22:30 CEST
Price: Free
Location: Cineplexx Donau Zentrum 13 IMAX
Wagramerstraße 79 Westfield Donau Zentrum, 1220 Wien, Austria
Seating is limited, and reservations are required.
For more information and to RSVP, visit our Eventbrite page.