Every NASA Budget Request, from 1961 to Now

Every Spring, NASA submits a formal budget request (also known as a budget justification) to Congress for the coming fiscal year. In addition to serving as a blueprint for congressional funding, it acts as statement of space policy and priority of the Presidential administration, which generates the proposal. Thus, reading through past budget justifications presents a history of U.S. space exploration priority over time, even if the Congress decides to fund NASA programs at different levels.

Additionally, the budget requests record prior-year financial commitments in form of contractual obligations, which preserve a record of government spending on key space programs.

Since 1999, NASA has published its annual budget justification online. Prior years' requests were digitized and provided by NASA's History Office, and are hosted here by The Planetary Society.



Note: Administrative Operations renamed to Research and Program Management

