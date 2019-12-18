The Planetary Society Awards Nearly $58,000 to Amateur Asteroid Hunters

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Pasadena, CA (December 18, 2019) — The Planetary Society is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Shoemaker Near Earth Object (NEO) Grant program, named after pioneering planetary geologist Gene Shoemaker. Shoemaker grants support very advanced amateur astronomers around the world in their efforts to find, track, and characterize near Earth asteroids.
The world's professional sky surveys alone cannot handle the burden of defending the Earth from potentially dangerous asteroids. Shoemaker grant winners contribute in particular to two areas of planetary defense:
This round’s winners continue a long tradition of Planetary Society-supported planetary defense, protecting the Earth from the threat of asteroid impacts. In this round of grants, 6 proposals are awarded a total of $57,906. Over the 22-year history of the program, approximately $440,000 has been granted to 62 winners in 19 countries on 6 continents. The 2019 winners are from 4 countries on 3 continents:
The proposals were reviewed by the following expert advisory panel:
Bruce Betts, Chief Scientist and Gene Shoemaker NEO Grants program lead, is available for interviews.
