Bill Nye and Special Guests Host a Live Virtual Watch Party for Perseverance Landing
16 Feb 2021
Pasadena, CA (February 16, 2021) — To celebrate the arrival of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars, The Planetary Society will host a live virtual global watch party of the official NASA TV broadcast with CEO Bill Nye and special guests on Thursday, 18 February 2021.
Watch Party Schedule
Thursday, 18 February 2021
NASA TV coverage begins at 11:15 a.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. UTC
Watch the stream and chat with Planetary Society members and other space enthusiasts around the world.
Commentary begins at 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. UTC
An all-star panel joins the stream to discuss all things Mars as this exciting event unfolds, featuring:
Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society
Bethany Ehlmann, President of The Planetary Society
Derek Muller, host of YouTube’s Veritasium
Raquel Nuno, Instagram’s “The Space Geologist”
Touchdown on Mars at 12:55 p.m. PT / 8:55 p.m. UTC
The watch party can be viewed on The Planetary Society’s YouTube, Facebook, and at planetary.org/watchparty. Captions will be available in English, Chinese, Spanish, Hindi, and Arabic.
About The Planetary Society
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.
