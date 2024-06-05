Pasadena, CA (June 4, 2024) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most effective space advocacy group, announced the appointment of Dr. Newton Campbell Jr., an internationally recognized leader in the space industry, to its board of directors.

Dr. Campbell is the Director of Space Programs at the Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth (AROSE) Consortium, overseeing a portfolio of space technology and operations initiatives. He leverages his extensive expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance space exploration efforts and remote operations technologies.

“Serving on the Planetary Society's Board is a privilege that allows me to contribute to a legacy of exploration and discovery that transcends individual accomplishments,” said Campbell. “I look forward to working with this dedicated team to promote the advancement of our species with a diverse, equitable, and inclusive approach, ensuring that the wonders of space are accessible to all.”

Before joining AROSE in late 2022, Dr. Campbell served as an AI subject matter expert between Goddard Space Flight Center and Langley Research Center, where he led projects in urban air mobility, geomagnetism, space radiation, virtual reality, and high-performance computing. Before his tenure at NASA, Dr. Campbell spent a decade in research and development for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence communities and served as the principal investigator and technical lead for multiple projects in cybersecurity, computational physics, and AI.

“Newton’s outlook, expertise, and leadership in artificial intelligence and space technologies will be invaluable to our mission,” said CEO Bill Nye. “His commitment to education and outreach along with his innovative approach to space exploration makes him a perfect fit for our Board.”

