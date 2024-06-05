The Planetary Society Welcomes Newton Campbell Jr. to Board of Directors
Pasadena, CA (June 4, 2024) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most effective space advocacy group, announced the appointment of Dr. Newton Campbell Jr., an internationally recognized leader in the space industry, to its board of directors.
Dr. Campbell is the Director of Space Programs at the Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth (AROSE) Consortium, overseeing a portfolio of space technology and operations initiatives. He leverages his extensive expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance space exploration efforts and remote operations technologies.
“Serving on the Planetary Society's Board is a privilege that allows me to contribute to a legacy of exploration and discovery that transcends individual accomplishments,” said Campbell. “I look forward to working with this dedicated team to promote the advancement of our species with a diverse, equitable, and inclusive approach, ensuring that the wonders of space are accessible to all.”
Before joining AROSE in late 2022, Dr. Campbell served as an AI subject matter expert between Goddard Space Flight Center and Langley Research Center, where he led projects in urban air mobility, geomagnetism, space radiation, virtual reality, and high-performance computing. Before his tenure at NASA, Dr. Campbell spent a decade in research and development for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence communities and served as the principal investigator and technical lead for multiple projects in cybersecurity, computational physics, and AI.
“Newton’s outlook, expertise, and leadership in artificial intelligence and space technologies will be invaluable to our mission,” said CEO Bill Nye. “His commitment to education and outreach along with his innovative approach to space exploration makes him a perfect fit for our Board.”
Dr. Campbell holds a PhD in Computer Science from Nova Southeastern University. He is deeply committed to STEM outreach, inspiring future scientists and engineers through collaborations with schools and media groups in both the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and Australia. He has also coordinated research practicums for students at the university level, addressing the needs of organizations such as NASA, the Atlantic Council, and the Environmental Defense Fund.
Dr. Campbell has been an active member of The Planetary Society since 2014; he is also a member of the Cosmos Club of Washington, D.C., and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He serves in advisory roles for Silicon Flatirons at the University of Colorado Boulder Law School, as a Technology Fellow at American University Washington College of Law, and as a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council, specializing in space, climate change, and ethical AI. In 2024, he co-founded Heritage Space Food, an educational non-profit that aims to enhance the space food ecosystem by incorporating culinary heritage and cultural diversity into meals for astronauts. Finally, Dr. Campbell is involved in several leadership networks, including the Schusterman Foundation REALITY network, the French-American Foundation, and the Australian-American Leadership Dialogue.
The Planetary Society’s volunteer board of directors, responsible for governing and setting the organization’s policies and future directions, is made up of leaders chosen for their passion for and knowledge of space exploration and business leadership.
The Board now comprises 14 appointees: Daniel T. Geraci, chairman; Bethany Ehlmann, president; Heidi Hammel, vice president; Jim Bell, secretary; Lon Levin, treasurer; Bill Nye, CEO; John Grunsfeld; Bijal “Bee” Hayes-Thakore; John Logsdon; Robert Picardo; Britney Schmidt; Dipak Srinivasan; Lorne Trottier; and Newton Campbell Jr.
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
