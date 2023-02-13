Washington, D.C. (Feb 13, 2023) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most effective independent space advocacy group, announced the appointment of Jack Kiraly as Director of Government Relations.

As Director of Government Relations, Kiraly will serve as The Planetary Society’s primary in-person representative in Washington D.C. He will implement The Society’s advocacy strategy, maintain relationships with elected officials and key decision-makers, and organize events to foster community engagement. A key goal of this role is to involve the scientific community in the policymaking process and engage and empower Planetary Society members to take action to support space science and exploration.

"I’m delighted to have Jack on board," said CEO Bill Nye. “He has the passion, integrity, and optimism that drives our mission at The Planetary Society. He’s a genuine space enthusiast with the political experience and policy expertise to help us advance space science and exploration. Washington is a small town that runs on trust and relationships. Jack is the kind of person that builds both.”

Prior to joining The Planetary Society, Kiraly worked in electoral politics and community organizing. He intends to use this experience to help The Society and its international membership successfully advocate for space exploration with various constituencies and build diverse coalitions.

“Unity is how we accomplish great feats. Human beings are capable of awe-inspiring things when we band together.” said Kiraly, “Space is an arena that brings people together across political, economic, and demographic identities to move society forward. I’m thrilled to represent The Planetary Society and help ignite a passion for discovery, exploration, and unity in pursuit of science.”

Kiraly is based in the greater Washington D.C.-area. He is a graduate of American University with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Master of Public Policy degree focusing in Science & Space Policy.

