Space for Humanity

Rachel Lyons

Email: rachel@spaceforhumanity.org

Helios Capital

Michele Guo

Email: info@helioscapital.us

Public Invited to Virtual Mars Launch Party Hosted by The Planetary Society, Space for Humanity, and Helios Capital

Featuring Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye, Astronaut Micheal López Alegría, Contact host Sarah Cruddas, and more.

(27 July 2020) — NASA’s most advanced Mars rover, Perseverance, is set to launch on 30 July 2020. The public is invited to join a free watch party livestream featuring space exploration luminaries:

Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society

George Whitesides, Chief Space Officer at Virgin Galactic

Sarah Cruddas, television presenter, journalist, author, and host of Contact on Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

Dr. Sian Proctor, geoscientist and NASA astronaut finalist

Livingston Holder, Jr., USAF astronaut in the Manned Spaceflight Engineer Program

Rachel Lyons, Executive Director of Space for Humanity

Tanya Harrison, planetary scientist and science communicator

Dylan Taylor, founder at Space for Humanity

Janet Ivey, founder of Janet’s Planet show and president of Explore Mars

Alyssa Carson, astronaut-in-training with Possum Academy, global speaker, and author

Ryan Kriser, founder and CEO at Helios Capital

Micheal López Alegría, retired NASA astronaut

Time and date:

30 July 2020

Party: 4:30 AM PDT (7:30 AM EDT)

Launch: 4:50 AM PDT (7:50 AM EDT)

The event timing will move in the event of a launch scrub.

Registration:

https://www.spaceforhumanity.org/mars

Press Resources:

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.

About Space for Humanity

Space for Humanity is organizing the planet’s first Sponsored Citizen Astronaut Mission, where leaders, from any walk of life, can apply for an opportunity to go to space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when a human being looks down on the Earth from space. Our mission is to expand access to space, train our leaders of tomorrow, and contribute to a culture of interconnectedness as we venture into the stars.

About Helios Capital

At Helios Capital, we believe companies that innovate beyond the capabilities of today will lead the change of tomorrow. Helios Capital is a single family office and an active investor in the disruptive tech ecosystem, with a specialty in space. Leveraging our network of technological experts, partnerships and industry thought leaders developed through our tactical network, we add strategic value to our portfolio companies and partners.

###