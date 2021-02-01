Planetary Society logo
The Planetary Society Announces STEP Grants: Science and Technology Empowered by the Public

“Together, we’ll enable big steps in space science and exploration.”

Pasadena, CA (February 1, 2021) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, announces a new crowdfunding program that will advance the exploration of other worlds, bolster the search for life beyond Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids.

STEP grants, or Science and Technology Empowered by the Public, add to the Society’s long history of science and technology funding and will support important research and development projects that may be overlooked or underfunded by other sources.

The program issues open, international requests for proposals for credible and significant research and hardware development projects. Funding for these projects will come from The Planetary Society’s 50,000+ members and donors.

“This is a unique opportunity for the researchers who will receive the funding and for ordinary people who want to make a direct contribution to the future of space exploration,” says Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye. “Together, we’ll enable big steps in space science and exploration.”

For this first round of STEP grants, the nominal expectation is two awards at approximately $50,000 each. Preliminary proposals are due 26 May 2021.

A Legacy of Sci-Tech Success
A Legacy of Sci-Tech Success Planetary Society members and donors have supported innovative science and technology projects since our 1980 founding. Top row from left: The Pioneer Anomaly, Shuttle LIFE (2 images), PlanetVac. Middle row from left: Shoemaker NEO Grants, LightSail, META, Mars microphone. Bottom row from left: Shoemaker NEO Grants, Exoplanets research, Planetary Deep Drill, Cosmos 1.Image: The Planetary Society

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.

