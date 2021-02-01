Pasadena, CA (February 1, 2021) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, announces a new crowdfunding program that will advance the exploration of other worlds, bolster the search for life beyond Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids.

STEP grants, or Science and Technology Empowered by the Public, add to the Society’s long history of science and technology funding and will support important research and development projects that may be overlooked or underfunded by other sources.

The program issues open, international requests for proposals for credible and significant research and hardware development projects. Funding for these projects will come from The Planetary Society’s 50,000+ members and donors.

“This is a unique opportunity for the researchers who will receive the funding and for ordinary people who want to make a direct contribution to the future of space exploration,” says Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye. “Together, we’ll enable big steps in space science and exploration.”

For this first round of STEP grants, the nominal expectation is two awards at approximately $50,000 each. Preliminary proposals are due 26 May 2021.

Press Resources