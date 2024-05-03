Planetary Society logo
Planetary Radio • May 03, 2024

Space Policy Edition: The power of the lunar sublime

On This Episode

Chris cokinos

Christopher Cokinos

Poet and Author of Still As Bright: An Illuminating History of the Moon, from Antiquity to Tomorrow

Casey dreier tps mars

Casey Dreier

Chief of Space Policy for The Planetary Society

Should policymakers spend more time looking — really looking — at the Moon? Chris Cokinos thinks so. He is the author of the new book, Still As Bright: An Illuminating History of the Moon, from Antiquity to Tomorrow, which explores the role of our nearest celestial neighbor in culture, art, and our dreams of space exploration over the course of human history. It’s about the power of looking and seeing something beyond what you’d expect.

But the conversation goes beyond that. We discuss the role of the sublime in our everyday lives, how to find beauty in the quotidian, the role of language in conveying the beauty and power of space, and even why he thinks landing cremains on the Moon is disrespectful.

Copernicus crater from Lunar Orbiter 2
Copernicus crater from Lunar Orbiter 2 This highly oblique view of the floor of Copernicus crater was declared the Image Of The Century when it was taken in 1966. However, the image was quickly overshadowed by the stunning photos returned by the Apollo program just a few years later.Image: NASA

