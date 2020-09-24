LightSail 2 Video Submission Form

Have questions about your video submission? Email [email protected].

By uploading my video using the form above, I authorize The Planetary Society (“The Company”), The Company’s agents, successors, assigns, and designees to record my name, likeness, image, voice, sound effects, and performance on film, tape, or otherwise (the "Recording"), edit such Recording as The Company may desire, and incorporate such Recording into the Film, any versions of the Film and all related materials thereof, including but not limited to promotion and advertising materials. It is understood and agreed that The Company shall retain final editorial, artistic, and technical control of the Film and the content of the Film. The Company may use, and authorize others to use, the Film, any portions thereof and the Recording in all markets, manner, formats and media, whether now known or hereafter developed, throughout the world, in perpetuity. The Company, and The Company’s successors and assigns, shall own all right, title and interest, including the copyright, in and to the Film, including the Recording and related materials, to be used and disposed of, without limitation, as The Company shall in The Company’s sole discretion determine.