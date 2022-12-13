Your impact: December solstice 2022

The Planetary Society and JAXA team up

In August, Planetary Society leadership welcomed education outreach leaders from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to Society headquarters in Pasadena, California to explore ideas for collaboration on education and public outreach initiatives.

DEIA at The Planetary Society

Over the last two-and-a-half years, The Planetary Society has been working to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) best practices into all of our work. Thanks to the support of members like you, we have been able to make some major, long-term changes to improve how we engage with our staff, members, volunteers, board of directors, and audiences.



DEIA has been woven into our day-to-day operations thanks to the creation of a working group within our staff and a committee on our board. We have conducted training sessions for all of our staff as well as our board to learn more about DEIA and to dig into how we can improve what we do here at the Society. We brought on a consultant, Chino Nnadi-Bridger of Consult x Chino, to work more closely with our staff to examine hiring practices, train supervisors on identifying and eliminating bias, and implement other DEIA best practices.



We also participated in the Zed Factor Fellowship program for the second time this year. This program empowers aspiring aerospace professionals from underrepresented backgrounds to explore the aerospace industry through internship placements. This year, we worked with Zed Factor Fellow Melody Miguel, an undergraduate student from the University of Central Florida.



Our DEIA goals for the coming years start with internal work: committing time and funding for consultants, trainings, workshops, and other learning opportunities; improving our hiring, onboarding, and HR policies; ensuring our staff has a safe and empowering work environment; and continuing to learn and grow together as an organization. From this work, we already see a change in how we communicate with and engage our communities, from members to volunteers to audiences. Our ultimate goal is to be a force for change in the space community as a whole, bringing greater diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility to the worldwide effort to explore space. Thank you for your ongoing support as we do this important work.