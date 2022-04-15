The destination was the Descartes region in the lunar highlands, with a landing site more than 2,250 meters (7,400 feet) higher in elevation than Apollo 11. The bright soils of the highlands are more representative of the lunar surface geology than the darker mares visited by previous missions, and scientists hoped to find evidence of ancient volcanic activity in the surrounding area.

The Saturn V launched right on schedule at 12:54 pm ET on April 16th, and for the most part, the cruise to the Moon was free of major glitches. The largest technical issue in the mission came after the undocking of the Command and Service Module (CSM) from the Lunar Module (LM), prior to the landing attempt. Shimmying oscillations in the service module’s main engine prevented Ken Mattingly from circularizing his orbit as planned, which forced a hold on landing, since any problems with the main engine might require the use of the LM’s descent engine as backup to return the crew to Earth. After nearly six hours of uncertainty, while Ken Mattingly floated in the command module and John Young and Charlie Duke remained suited up in the lunar module orbiting nearby, NASA engineers decided the issue was manageable, saving the second-to-last lunar landing.

After an uneventful landing, mission control insisted that Young and Duke first get some sleep before attempting any extravehicular activity — they had been up for nearly 24 hours due to the technical problems. They were the first lunar crew to report sleeping soundly in the cramped lunar module, perhaps because of their exhaustion or perhaps due to the unusually level landing spot found by Young.