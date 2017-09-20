Press Conference to Follow Bill Nye Highlight Lecture at International Astronautical Congress

LightSail® 2, Flight by Light & Innovations in Solar Sailing

MEDIA ADVISORY

09/20/2017

Erin Greeson

Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

WHO:

Bill Nye, CEO, The Planetary Society

Dr. David A. Spencer, Associate Professor, Purdue University, LightSail 2 Project Manager

Dr. John M. Bellardo, Professor of Computer Science, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Erin Greeson, Director of Communications, The Planetary Society

WHAT: Bill Nye and other LightSail® engineering team members will be available to answer journalists’ questions following the Highlight Lecture and LightSail 2 animation debut. About IAC Highlight Lecture 1 “Flight by Light: LightSail® & Innovations in Solar Sailing”: Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society and one of the world’s leading science educators, will highlight IAC 2017 themes through the inspiring story of LightSail®, a solar sailing spacecraft that became a global phenomenon. Leveraging this case study as context, Nye will explore stories of solar sailing origins, applications, planned missions, and future possibilities. LightSail is a citizen-funded cubesat that demonstrates solar sailing propulsion technology: flight by sunlight. In addition to discussing solar sailing, Nye will address broader themes relevant to the global space science community, including NASA’s role under the current U.S. administration. The Planetary Society is the world’s largest independent non-profit space organization, with more than 50,000 members in over 100 countries worldwide. Cofounded by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman, the group’s mission is to empower the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration.

WHEN & WHERE:

Highlight Lecture: Tuesday 26 September 2017, 17:45-18:45, Adelaide Convention Center, Hall C

Press Conference to Follow: Tuesday 26 September 2017, 18:45-19:45, Panorama Suite, Adelaide Convention Center

RSVP: Open to all IAC press attendees. Email erin.greeson@planetary.org for IAC credentialing instructions.

WHY: The LightSail 1 test mission was of great interest to global journalists. The Planetary Society is committed to providing real-time program updates, information and multimedia reporting resources as the LightSail 2 mission, the first controlled solar sailing attempt for a cubesat, prepares to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy.

MEDIA RESOURCES: LightSail 2 animation will debut at IAC Adelaide. It will be available for media usage following Bill Nye’s Highlight Lecture. Visit The Planetary Society press room for updates.

Jason Davis Blog, LightSail embedded reporter and media resource

Lunch and Launch with Bill Nye Campaign





Josh Spradling / The Planetary Society LightSail 2

Josh Spradling / The Planetary Society LightSail 2 orbital raising LightSail 2 makes 90-degree turns to gradually raise the high point, or apogee, of its orbit. LightSail 2 makes 90-degree turns to gradually raise the high point, or apogee, of its orbit.

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society LightSail 2 The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 spacecraft sits on its deployment table following a successful day-in-the-life test at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on May 23, 2016. The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 spacecraft sits on its deployment table following a successful day-in-the-life test at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on May 23, 2016.

Jason Davis / The Planetary Society LightSail 2 antenna location LightSail's antenna is located in the spacecraft's aft compartment, and protrudes perpendicular to the sail deployment motor. LightSail's antenna is located in the spacecraft's aft compartment, and protrudes perpendicular to the sail deployment motor.