The Planetary Society to Announce Major Solar Sailing Milestone

Media Invited to Press Teleconference with CEO Bill Nye and LightSail 2 Mission Team

07/30/2019

Pasadena, CA (July 30, 2019) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, will make a major announcement about its crowdfunded spacecraft LightSail 2 during a media teleconference on Wednesday, July 31st, at 12 p.m. PT. The spacecraft has been on a historic mission to demonstrate solar sailing in Earth orbit since its launch on June 25th, 2019. A Q&A session will follow the announcement.

Participant overview:

Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society

Bruce Betts, LightSail 2 Program Manager and Chief Scientist at The Planetary Society

David Spencer, LightSail 2 Project Manager and Associate Professor at Purdue University

Jennifer Vaughn, COO of The Planetary Society

A full audio recording of the teleconference and visual assets will be available in The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 press room at http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/

For more information about The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 mission, visit: sail.planetary.org