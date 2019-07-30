The Planetary Society to Announce Major Solar Sailing Milestone

Media Invited to Press Teleconference with CEO Bill Nye and LightSail 2 Mission Team
07/30/2019
Pasadena, CA (July 30, 2019) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, will make a major announcement about its crowdfunded spacecraft LightSail 2 during a media teleconference on Wednesday, July 31st, at 12 p.m. PT. The spacecraft has been on a historic mission to demonstrate solar sailing in Earth orbit since its launch on June 25th, 2019. A Q&A session will follow the announcement.
Participant overview:
To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP with their name and affiliation to Danielle Gunn at [email protected] or 626-793-5100 by 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 31st.
A full audio recording of the teleconference and visual assets will be available in The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 press room at http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/
For more information about The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 mission, visit: sail.planetary.org
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.
