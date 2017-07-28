Sharing an eclipse with kids

Emily Lakdawalla • July 28, 2017
There's a lot of buzz in the USA about traveling to see the upcoming total solar eclipse, but most of the country's residents -- as well as people in Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, and northern South America -- will be witnessing a partial eclipse. Here's a simple and safe way to observe a partial eclipse that's appropriate for young children with no eclipse glasses or other special equipment needed. Throughout the exercise, kids safely face away from the Sun. These instructions are good for all solar eclipses seen from all countries, not just the "Great American Eclipse" coming soon.
Read on for step-by-step instructions, or just watch this video:
I like the eclipse page at timeanddate.com for its simple interface. Here is what the page looks like when I ask for information about upcoming eclipses in Los Angeles:
On a day before eclipse day, go outdoors to locate a good viewing spot, at the same time of day that the eclipse will be happening. But don't look for the Sun, look for your shadow. If you can see the shadow of your head and shoulders clearly -- whether it's falling on the ground or falling on a wall -- then you are in a good spot for observing the eclipse. If other shadows are touching the shadow of your head, you don't have a clear view.
Tip: Assign this task to the children. It's fun to observe and identify good and bad spots to see their shadows. And then they can play with their shadows.
It's also good to be close to a tree that is casting dappled shade. Those shade dapples will look very cool during the eclipse. For best results, find dappled shade falling on a flat surface like pavement, packed dirt, or a wall.
Materials:
Procedure:
Materials:
Procedure:
Before you go outside, remind kids: you don't need to look at the Sun. You need to find your shadow!
Here's what the fancy eclipse viewers look like:
Don't forget to look in the shadows of trees during the eclipse, too! What do you see there?
Want to learn more about the upcoming eclipse? Read our Guide to the Great American Eclipse of 2017!
