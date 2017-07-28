Join Donate

Sharing an eclipse with kids

There's a lot of buzz in the USA about traveling to see the upcoming total solar eclipse, but most of the country's residents -- as well as people in Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, and northern South America -- will be witnessing a partial eclipse. Here's a simple and safe way to observe a partial eclipse that's appropriate for young children with no eclipse glasses or other special equipment needed. Throughout the exercise, kids safely face away from the Sun. These instructions are good for all solar eclipses seen from all countries, not just the "Great American Eclipse" coming soon.

Read on for step-by-step instructions, or just watch this video:

Step 1. Find out when the eclipse will be visible in your area

I like the eclipse page at timeanddate.com for its simple interface. Here is what the page looks like when I ask for information about upcoming eclipses in Los Angeles:

timeanddate.com predictions for the August 21, 2017 eclipse for Los Angeles, California
Note this diagram is only valid for Los Angeles, California! Visit timeanddate.com/eclipse to get information for your area.

Step 2. Plan ahead: find a good spot to see the eclipse

On a day before eclipse day, go outdoors to locate a good viewing spot, at the same time of day that the eclipse will be happening. But don't look for the Sun, look for your shadow. If you can see the shadow of your head and shoulders clearly -- whether it's falling on the ground or falling on a wall -- then you are in a good spot for observing the eclipse. If other shadows are touching the shadow of your head, you don't have a clear view.

Tip: Assign this task to the children. It's fun to observe and identify good and bad spots to see their shadows. And then they can play with their shadows.

This is a good spot to view an eclipse with a pinhole projector.

Emily Lakdawalla

It's also good to be close to a tree that is casting dappled shade. Those shade dapples will look very cool during the eclipse. For best results, find dappled shade falling on a flat surface like pavement, packed dirt, or a wall.

Dappled shade

Emily Lakdawalla

Dapples are the circular dots found in the shade of trees. Each dapple is a pinhole-projected image of the Sun.

Step 3. Make a pinhole projector (simple or fancy)

For a simple pinhole projector:

Materials:

Procedure:

Making a simple pinhole projector
For a fancy pinhole projector:

Materials:

Procedure:

Drawings for fancy pinhole eclipse viewers
Fancy-punched pinhole projector cards

Emily Lakdawalla

Fancy-punched pinhole projector cards

Step 4. Use your pinhole projector

Before you go outside, remind kids: you don't need to look at the Sun. You need to find your shadow!

How to use a pinhole projector, keeping your back to the Sun

Emily Lakdawalla

Here's what the fancy eclipse viewers look like:

Fancy-punched pinhole projector cards in the Sun

Emily Lakdawalla, with thanks to her daughters, niece, and nephew

Don't forget to look in the shadows of trees during the eclipse, too! What do you see there?

Eclipsey shade

Emily Lakdawalla

Dappled tree shade during the October 23, 2014 partial solar eclipse.

Want to learn more about the upcoming eclipse? Read our Guide to the Great American Eclipse of 2017!

