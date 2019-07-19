Media Advisory: LightSail 2 Will Attempt Solar Sail Deployment on Tuesday, July 23

MEDIA ADVISORY

07/19/2019

The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 spacecraft is almost ready to go solar sailing! After a successful launch on June 25 from the Kennedy Space Center, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, LightSail 2 has been cleared for a possible sail deployment attempt on Tuesday, July 23. The solar sail is set to deploy during a ground station pass that starts at roughly 2:22 PM ET/11:22 AM PT with a backup pass starting at 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT. Learn more here.

What: LightSail 2 Solar Sail Deployment

When: Between 11:22 PDT to 13:07 PDT on July 23

Where: Live-streamed and live-blogging

**In-person viewing available at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in California.

The LightSail 2 is The Planetary Society's historic, crowdfunded spacecraft mission demonstrate solar sailing around the Earth. After launch, Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye said, "We are advancing space science and exploration. We are democratizing space. We are innovating."

