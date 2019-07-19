Media Advisory: LightSail 2 Will Attempt Solar Sail Deployment on Tuesday, July 23

MEDIA ADVISORY
07/19/2019
CONTACT:
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Katie Gommel
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-202-280-2398
The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 spacecraft is almost ready to go solar sailing! After a successful launch on June 25 from the Kennedy Space Center, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, LightSail 2 has been cleared for a possible sail deployment attempt on Tuesday, July 23. The solar sail is set to deploy during a ground station pass that starts at roughly 2:22 PM ET/11:22 AM PT with a backup pass starting at 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT. Learn more here.
What: LightSail 2 Solar Sail Deployment
When: Between 11:22 PDT to 13:07 PDT on July 23
Where: Live-streamed and live-blogging
**In-person viewing available at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in California.
The LightSail 2 is The Planetary Society's historic, crowdfunded spacecraft mission demonstrate solar sailing around the Earth. After launch, Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye said, "We are advancing space science and exploration. We are democratizing space. We are innovating."
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.
###