Live Coverage: LightSail 2 Sail Deployment

Jason Davis • July 19, 2019
The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 mission team is preparing to deploy the spacecraft’s solar sail. The next attempt is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 July 2019, during a ground station pass that starts at roughly 11:22 PDT (18:22 UTC).
Live video and audio from mission control, located at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in California, will be available during ground station passes. Watch this page and The Planetary Society’s social media accounts for live updates.
During our webcast, you will see and/or hear various LightSail 2 team members. Our mission control is located in a working engineering lab on the campus of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo—the birthplace of CubeSats—so you may also notice students passing by.
LightSail Program Manager, Planetary Society Chief Scientist
LightSail Project Manager, Associate Professor at Purdue University
Associate Professor, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Avionics Engineer, Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation
Founder and President, Boreal Space
Ph.D. Candidate, Purdue University
Physics Undergraduate, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Chief Executive Officer, The Planetary Society
Chief Operating Officer, The Planetary Society
