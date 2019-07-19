Join Donate

Jason DavisJuly 19, 2019

Live Coverage: LightSail 2 Sail Deployment

The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 mission team is preparing to deploy the spacecraft’s solar sail. The next attempt is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 July 2019, during a ground station pass that starts at roughly 11:22 PDT (18:22 UTC). 

Live video and audio from mission control, located at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in California, will be available during ground station passes. Watch this page and The Planetary Society’s social media accounts for live updates.

Meet the Team

During our webcast, you will see and/or hear various LightSail 2 team members. Our mission control is located in a working engineering lab on the campus of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo—the birthplace of CubeSats—so you may also notice students passing by.

Betts
Bruce Betts

LightSail Program Manager, Planetary Society Chief Scientist

Spencer
Dave Spencer

LightSail Project Manager, Associate Professor at Purdue University

Bellardo
John Bellardo

Associate Professor, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Diaz
Alex Diaz

Avionics Engineer, Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation

Plante
Barbara Plante

Founder and President, Boreal Space

Mansell
Justin Mansell

Ph.D. Candidate, Purdue University

Fernandez
Michael Fernandez

Physics Undergraduate, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Nye
Bill Nye

Chief Executive Officer, The Planetary Society

Vaughn
Jennifer Vaughn

Chief Operating Officer, The Planetary Society

Read more: LightSail

You are here:
Jason Davis thumbnail
Jason Davis

Digital Editor for The Planetary Society
Read more articles by Jason Davis

Comments & Sharing
Bill Nye and people
Let's Change the World

Become a member of The Planetary Society and together we will create the future of space exploration.

Join Today

LightSail
LightSail 2 Sweepstakes

Help power LightSail 2's journey and support the mission by entering to win a complete LightSail swag kit.

Learn More

"We're changing the world. Are you in?"
- CEO Bill Nye

I'm In!