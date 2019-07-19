Jason Davis • July 19, 2019

Live Coverage: LightSail 2 Sail Deployment

The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 mission team is preparing to deploy the spacecraft’s solar sail. The next attempt is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 July 2019, during a ground station pass that starts at roughly 11:22 PDT (18:22 UTC).

Live video and audio from mission control, located at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in California, will be available during ground station passes. Watch this page and The Planetary Society’s social media accounts for live updates.

