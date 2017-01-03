Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

Blogs
Bill MFS thumbnail

A letter from Bill Nye: Why we're marching for science

Posted by Bill Nye

30-03-2017 10:21 CDT

Topics: events and announcements

Greetings, members, supporters and global community,

Big news: The Planetary Society will join the March for Science on April 22, 2017. I am serving as an honorary Co-Chair for the March, and The Planetary Society is an official partner. I will march at the main event in Washington, D.C., but there will be upward of 400 sister marches around the world. We will assemble with citizens everywhere, whether they are formal scientists or thoughtful citizens from other walks of life, to march in support of science. 

After all: science is universal

Why are we marching? 

The Planetary Society empowers the world’s citizens to advance space science and exploration. We’re a nonpartisan organization of over 50,000 members, diverse people with a spectrum of political beliefs, united in their support for space and science. We focus on planetary exploration, both robotic and human. We support NASA and the space agencies of countries around the globe. We have a responsibility to support the exploration of the deep cosmos, the Sun, the Earth, as well as our own solar system.

One of the Society’s core values is Science, the rigorous process that has enabled humankind to understand the cosmos and our place within it. Science, and the technology that flows from it, has provided humans with the means to feed billions, and know nature in a way that our ancestors could not have imagined. The Planetary Society’s mission aligns with the mission of the March for Science.

The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.

We march to celebrate science. We celebrate science everyday as we advocate, create and educate to advance our mission. Space science is a prime reason to be excited today and optimistic about our future. There’s immense value in exploring other worlds like Mars, Pluto, and Europa— the moon of Jupiter with twice as much seawater as Earth. As we seek to understand the cosmos and our place within it, we come closer to knowing the answers to these two questions: where did we come from? And, are we alone in the universe? In addition to valuable discoveries, space science creates jobs, produces innovations, and enables investments. The money spent on space is spent entirely on Earth; it supports tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S. alone. Private aerospace companies are making enormous strides in lowering the cost of spaceflight and advancing space science. A next generation of entrepreneurs and inventors is blazing a trail to Mars and beyond. We may find life elsewhere, get humans on the Martian surface, and witness the opening of a new marketplace in space. Space exploration brings out the best in us. It’s uplifting. People are excited. Young innovators are inspired. Space exploration is something to celebrate.

We march to advocate for space. There’s a new movement for space. In just 60 years, we have gone from testing our first rockets, to humans walking on the Moon, to sending robots to all the major planets and Pluto. We’re now learning about planets orbiting distant stars. With each accomplishment in space, new mysteries arise and beckon us to keep exploring, flying farther and deeper into the cosmos. Our work is just getting started. From weather reports, to global navigation, to magnetic ripples from the Big Bang, space benefits and fascinates us. Space is not a partisan issue.

We march to inspire unity. When we explore the cosmos, we come together and accomplish extraordinary things. Space science brings people of all walks of life together to solve problems and experience the unparalleled awe of exploration. Everyone - regardless of race, gender, creed or ability -  is welcome in our journey to advance space science. Our future depends on science, and space exploration is an invaluable investment of our intellect and capabilities.

Space brings out the best in us. Science connects us. 

Carl Sagan, my astronomy professor at Cornell University, cofounded The Planetary Society. He was a space science champion, advocate and communicator. He inspired the world to experience space science and delight in discoveries: achieved and within reach. His legacy lives on, through us: through you. 

See you in Washington, and around the world.

***

How to Join The Planetary Society in the March for Science

March: March at one of the 393 (and counting) events worldwide: RSVP today

Sport a “Science is Universal” t-shirt: Our exclusive shirt from Omaze benefits The Planetary Society.

Take Action: Can't march in person? There are other powerful ways to participate:

 
Comments:

kimber: 03/30/2017 10:57 CDT

I'm all for the advancement of science, but can we solve our own planet's problems before spending trillions on finding others? I mean at the least those of hunger and universal education so that science can be a 'real' factor and be an inclusive vocation. i'm sure that it will get so much more support if it encouraged science to be a democratic discipline (in the sense that it engenders knowledge not debate over theory and law) rather than focusing on it's own growth by professional elites.

Paul McCarthy: 03/31/2017 04:29 CDT

I disagree with kimber's thrust that the search for other life is low priority, and "trillions" is of course a thousand-fold exaggeration. However, I also doubt the wisdom of the Planetary Society joining these marches. They are clearly Anti-Trump marches (thinly disguised as something else). Altho the Donald is not my personal cup of tea, he hasn't done anything yet to show that he's anti-Science in general and certainly not to show that he's anti planetary science. So setting oneself as clearly his "enemy" hardly seems wise. In reality, the underlying raison-d'etre of these marches is even more specific. It is anti Trump's stance on climate change, and left-wing in general. Whatever the merits of those points of view, these marches are sweeping-up millions of people (and thousands of organizations?) from across the political spectrum who do not recognise that they're being exploited. Whether that's in their best interests is highly debatable. There's definitely a bit of the "Useful Fools" syndrome about this hysteria.

Sleeperman: 03/31/2017 06:40 CDT

The Society devolved into left-wing advocacy long ago. Sadly, useless marching and protesting are all they have left.

ArianaSilver: 03/31/2017 07:57 CDT

Paul McCarthy, if you truly believe he hasn't done anything to show that he is anti-Science you haven't been paying attention. He's a climate change denier and is rolling back protections for our environment. Government agencies are being censored in regard to discussing climate science. This march is important - to show that science is universal, it's necessary, and it can't be denied.

Spock: 03/31/2017 10:09 CDT

I am pleased to hear the voice of reason in comments to MARCHING! Regardless of whether the purpose is politically motivated. Politics should stay out of Science and Science should stay put of Politics. Intelligent people supporting Space research, Exploration and Colonization should not take to the streets like Lunatics. As with all science there are procedures to follow to achieve results. Fanatics taking to the streets with placards, bullhorns, slogans and chants will not achieve the goal of advancing Science. I suspect the opposite will occur. I will no longer support the Planetary Society if they continue to become Political and spout propaganda. Mike

Leave a Comment:

You must be logged in to submit a comment. Log in now.
