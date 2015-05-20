Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

Bill Nye, LightSail™ Team & Planetary Society to Host Solar Sail Spacecraft Press Conference

Experts to Discuss Test Mission Status, Sail Deployment Results, 2016 Mission

MEDIA ADVISORY

06/08/2015

CONTACT:

Erin Greeson

Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

OVERVIEW: After a successful launch into orbit, The Planetary Society’s LightSail™ spacecraft embarked on a solar sailing test mission as a precursor to a 2016 mission. Complete test mission success hinges on the deployment of LightSail’s Mylar® solar sails. LightSail experts will present sail deployment outcomes and offer a period for media questions.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 10:30 PDT / 13:30 EDT / 17:30 UTC - to last one hour

WHO: Press briefing speakers will include The Planetary Society CEO & COO, Board of Directors President and LightSail engineering team leaders:

Presenters:

Bill Nye (The Science Guy), CEO, The Planetary Society

Jim Bell, President, Board of Directors, The Planetary Society; Professor, School of Earth and Space Exploration Arizona State University

Doug Stetson, LightSail Project Manager; Founder and principal partner of the Space Science and Exploration Consulting Group.

Experts for Q&A:

Rex Ridenoure, CEO/President, Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation

Barbara Plante, President, Boreal Space

Jason Davis, Digital Editor, Embedded LightSail Journalist

Kevin Okseniuk, undergraduate student, Georgia Institute of Technology

WHAT: Telepresser following LightSail test mission’s solar sail deployment landmark.

R.S.V.P.: Professional journalists are invited to attend. R.S.V.P. to erin.greeson@planetary.org to obtain telepresser dial-in logistics and participation parameters. Please include media affiliation.

#AskPlanetary: Journalists may also join the public in posing questions via Twitter. A selection of questions will be answered during the telepresser.

Journalists may also join the public in posing questions via Twitter. A selection of questions will be answered during the telepresser. Follow: @jasonrdavis for real-time LightSail news, @eringreeson for media updates and @exploreplanets for Planetary Society news.

WHERE: Remote participation tele-press conference for credentialed media. A listen-only live streaming YouTube component will be available for public audiences.

For in-depth coverage of LightSail’s test and 2016 missions, follow embedded reporter, Jason Davis: http://www.planetary.org/blogs/jason-davis/

