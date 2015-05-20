Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

Bill Nye, LightSail™ Team & Planetary Society to Host Solar Sail Spacecraft Press Conference

Experts to Discuss Test Mission Status, Sail Deployment Results, 2016 Mission

MEDIA ADVISORY
06/08/2015

CONTACT:
Erin Greeson
Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org
Phone: +1-626-793-5100

OVERVIEW: After a successful launch into orbit, The Planetary Society’s LightSail™ spacecraft embarked on a solar sailing test mission as a precursor to a 2016 mission. Complete test mission success hinges on the deployment of LightSail’s Mylar® solar sails. LightSail experts will present sail deployment outcomes and offer a period for media questions. 

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, 10:30 PDT / 13:30 EDT / 17:30 UTC - to last one hour

WHO: Press briefing speakers will include The Planetary Society CEO & COO, Board of Directors President and LightSail engineering team leaders:

Presenters:
Bill Nye (The Science Guy), CEO, The Planetary Society
Jim Bell, President, Board of Directors, The Planetary Society; Professor, School of Earth and Space Exploration Arizona State University
Doug StetsonLightSail Project Manager; Founder and principal partner of the Space Science and Exploration Consulting Group. 

Experts for Q&A:
Rex Ridenoure, CEO/President, Ecliptic Enterprises Corporation
Barbara Plante, President, Boreal Space
Jason Davis, Digital Editor, Embedded LightSail Journalist
Kevin Okseniuk, undergraduate student, Georgia Institute of Technology  

WHAT: Telepresser following LightSail test mission’s solar sail deployment landmark.

WHERE: Remote participation tele-press conference for credentialed media. A listen-only live streaming YouTube component will be available for public audiences.

For in-depth coverage of LightSail’s test and 2016 missions, follow embedded reporter, Jason Davis: http://www.planetary.org/blogs/jason-davis/

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.