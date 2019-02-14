A.J.S. Rayl • February 14, 2019

The Mars Exploration Rovers Update Special Report: NASA Declares Opportunity and MER Mission “Complete”

Sols 5342-5353

It happened last night.

At around 8 pm February 12, 2019, Pacific Standard Time (PST), as the strains of Billie Holiday singing “I’ll Be Seeing You” filled the Space Flight Operations Center at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the final commands were transmitted to Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover that defied all odds – and with the help of her team on Earth – turned a 90-day mission into an overland expedition that lasted nearly 15 years, inspired generations of young people, produced volumes of new data, rewrote textbooks, changed the way humanity saw the Red Planet, created a culture that remarkably blended science and engineering in a way no other NASA mission ever has, and so much more.

NASA / JPL-Caltech Spirit and Opportunity The twin Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, endeared people around the world from the moments they landed On Jan. 4 and 24 respectively, in 2004. "Warrantied" to last for 90-days, each robot completed their mission science objectives, and then roved on, surprising even their team members on Earth.

In the minutes or hours after the robot sent what would be her final missive from Mars on June 10, 2018, the worst planet-encircling dust event (PEDE) that NASA scientists have ever observed stopped Opportunity in her tracks. As the robot hunkered down about halfway down Perseverance Valley, inside Endeavour Crater’s western rim, the storm pummeled the site with dust. The rover has been silent ever since.

The final ‘Hail Mary’ in a series of last-ditch efforts that began in late January was bolstered by all the hope the MER team launched with the commands. But MER Principal Investigator Steve Squyres, of Cornell University, and NASA and JPL officials who were also present with the Deep Space Network’s Aces as they launched the transmissions, heard only sounds of silence.

And so, after a total of more than 835 commands sent since last June, the Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, Thomas Zurbuchen, declared the MER mission “complete” at a press conference and celebration held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at JPL, the first home of all NASA’s Mars rovers.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Squyres told The MER Update, pausing. “But it had to happen sometime, right?” “Everything comes to an end and this is coming to an end. Can you think of a better way to go out? After 14-and-half years, we get killed off by the worst dust storm observed in 40 years. This is the final act and the biggest thing in my career and the biggest thing in my life except for my kids, and it feels okay. We should be so proud of what we’ve done, so proud of what we have accomplished – coaxed a solar-powered rover through 14-and-a-half years on Mars when it was designed for three months. It’s astonishing.”

Yet, it marks ‘the end of the world’ as MER team members and followers around the world knew it. “You’ll divide your life into Before Rovers and After Rovers, your life before the rovers landed, and then there will be your life after the rovers,” said MER Project Manager John Callas. “It’s sad, and it’s going to be hard to top this. But at the same time it’s saying ‘Good-bye’ to something allows you to say ‘Hello’ to something else, and space exploration will forever continue, and now it’s time for the next mission.”

The reality of that began to hit as the press conference and celebration got underway and the emotions were all over the map.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona / A. McEwen Opportunity's final resting place This image was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) on November 24, 2018. Opportunity is still where she was when the worst planet-encircling dust event (PEDE) stopped her in her tracks on June 10, 2018, halfway down Perseverance Valley, which cuts Endeavour Crater's western rim. Principal Investigator for HiRISE Alfred McEwen, Professor of Planetary Geology and Director of the Planetary Image Research Laboratory at the University of Arizona highlighted Oppy's location with a yellow box. Zoom in to the center of the image. North is up in this map-projected image.

Spirit and Opportunity landed on Mars on January 3, 2004 and January 24, 2004 Pacific Standard Time (PST) respectively and endeared the world from those moments on. Spirit bounced down, and then bounced and bounced and bounced as the whole world waited for 16.5 minutes, she finally stopped and phoned home. It seemed as if Opportunity’s landing couldn’t get any better but she upstaged her twin by scoring Earth’s first interplanetary hole-in-one, as she rolled to a rest into Eagle Crater.

The twin robots were originally sent to opposite sides of Mars on three-month exploratory tours to look for signs of past water, perhaps characterize any places that may have been potential habitats where life could have emerged, and drive a total of 600 meters. Both rovers met those science and engineering objectives in their primary missions and then exceeded everyone’s wildest dreams.

Just when no one thought it could get any better, it always did, or so it seemed. “As we went from one place to another, both the rovers and Mars continued to surprise us,” Deputy Principal Investigator Ray Arvidson, of Washington University St. Louis (WUSTL) told The MER Update last week.

Spirit, the alpha twin, had the tougher Martian row to hoe as she navigated her way through the rocky terrain of Gusev Crater to the Columbia Hills, named for the Columbia space shuttle and her crewmembers. From there, this rover hiked up Husband Hill, becoming the first robot to scale a small mountain the height of the Statue of Liberty and to make the descent back down. She was also the first to shoot an image of a Martian dust devil as it whirled past.

Though she was something of a drama queen, Spirit was really tough as nails. When her right front steering wheel broke on her way to climb McCool Hill for the coming winter, neither the rover nor her team on Earth gave up. Undaunted, she turned around and drove backwards, dragging her broken wheel to a place where she could tilt her solar arrays to the Sun and survive a second Martian winter.

Spirit’s broken wheel turned out to be a new tool, which churned up the sandy soils of the area around Home Plate, a circular formation that the MER science team has concluded is an example of an eroded, ancient, and extinct fumarole, the opening of or near a volcano, through which hot sulfurous gases emerge. By dragging that wheel as she explored Home Plate and the area around it, this rover uncovered near pure opaline silica.

Then in late 2009, as Spirit was driving along just to the west of Home Plate, her left front wheel broke through the thin crusted edge of a shallow crater filled and hidden with sulfate-rich sands and she became embedded. Unable to escape and get properly positioned for the next winter, the rover communicated with the team on March 22, 2010 then settled into a hibernation mode from which she never emerged. Although NASA-JPL continued to reach out and attempt to regain contact with her until May 25, 2011, Spirit never responded and NASA announced the end of contact efforts and the completion of the mission that month.

On the other side of Mars, Opportunity explored Eagle Crater, and then roved out and became the first robot to examine her own heat shield, which she jettisoned on landing. From there, she began a journey across Meridiani Planum, crater hopping as she went, from Endurance Crater and then on to Victoria Crater, viewed as the impossible dream trek at the beginning of the mission, and then ventured on a three-year traverse that would re-define impossible dream treks as she pulled up to Endeavour Crater in 2012, where she found evidence for a wet ancient environment possibly favorable for life.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / Cornell / ASU / additional processing Stuart Atkinson Opportunity in Perseverance Valley Opportunity took this image about halfway down Perseverance Valley, not too far from where she had to hunker down to wait out the planet encircling dust event (PEDE) that forced her to shut down and go into a kind of hibernation in June 2018. The MER team sent its final "Hail Mary's" or last-ditch commands to try and re-establish contact with her on Feb. 12, 2019. But that was not to be and NASA declared the rover and the MER mission "complete" on Feb. 13, 2019 during a press event at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The rover that loves to rover, also dubbed “Little Miss Perfect,” by Jake Matijevic, a member of the original MER development team and then-Chief of MER Engineering, logged no end of achievements and set a host of new records along the way.

Beyond becoming the first rover to drive into a crater on Mars, Opportunity became the first rover in the solar system to complete a marathon, setting a new record for extraterrestrial travel, and establishing a driving record to beat for future rovers on Mars in 2015.

In addition to the MERs’ mettle and resilience, the infamous Mars winds turned out to be as much friend as foe, kicking up winds in the spring and summer seasons that would regularly, almost reliably clear significant amounts of accumulated dust on the rover’s solar arrays.

With their uncanny, individual personalities and quirks, Spirit and Opportunity helped produce the most experienced Mars rover experts on Earth, and the MER team was as honored and celebrated as the two robot field geologists at the press event Wednesday for the legacies they leave behind.

The MER legacy continues not just in the Curiosity rover, said JPL Director Michael Watkins, but also in the new 2020 rover, now under construction at JPL. “But it turned out the team did something more than that,” he said.

“They energized the public about the spirit of robotic Mars exploration and they brought that to light, these two little intrepid rovers and an incredibly energetic and dedicated ground team,” Watkins continued. “The infectious energy and electricity that this mission created was obvious to the public. That legacy turns out not only a generation of engineers and scientists, of which I am one, but also a generation of students. Many students who were inspired to go into STEM careers and a few of them actually came here to work on Opportunity.”

But when all good things that must end, finally come to that end, there is no denying the feelings that accompany such finalities. The MER team members, both present and past, who were at the event, each of who bonded with Spirit and Opportunity to one degree or another, in one way or another, wrestled with their emotions.

“It’s hard at this point,” said Rover Planner Ashley Stroupe, who earned the distinction at JPL as the first woman driver on Mars. “It’s very fresh and I don’t know that I’ll ever have an experience that matches it. What I am feeling is that it’s just been such a privilege to go on this journey with these people and these rovers.”

Gratitude is something every single MER team member at the event Wednesday expressed and gratitude is, without doubt, one major reason that this mission has been so successful, something written about in the pages of The MER Update on numerous occasions.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS / UA / add-ons L. Crumpler Oppy's long and winding road The gold line on the image on the left shows Opportunity's route from the Eagle Crater landing site to Cape Tribulation, north of her current location in Perseverance Valley. The base image for the map is a mosaic of images taken by the Context Camera onboard the MRO. Larry Crumpler, of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, provided the route.

“It’s so hard to know what to say. I feel so emotionally exhausted,” said MER Power team lead Jennifer Herman. “Part of me feels terribly broken-hearted, like there’s been a death in the family. Opportunity was so present in my life. I checked on her every day. I scheduled lunches and meetings and doctor appointments around her downlink schedule. I scheduled vacations and even the birth of my child around the Martian seasons so I could be available when she needed me the most. I have felt an emptiness in the Oppy part of my life for the last eight months and now I know today that it will never go away,” she said.

“But on the other side, I feel so proud and grateful for having had the privilege of being on the MER project for the last 14 years,” Herman continued. “I am proud because we didn’t lose Opportunity because of a broken part or a sequencing error. We lost her because Mars is a harsh, harsh environment. Oppy held out more than 50 times longer than her life expectancy. I am so grateful because I was able to be a part of one of the most amazing collaborations of scientists and engineers that I could ever imagine. We engineers had such profound respect and admiration for our science team and we knew that they respected us engineers too. It has been an honor to work with them all. These have been the most cherished years of my career.”

The hope that always sprung eternal among this team, that helped fuel the mission since the beginning may have faded to history now as Opportunity is decommissioned, but that gratitude that has also been present since the very beginning is only growing.

“This project has been unique and holds a special place in my heart, because of how the team has operated,” said MER Chief of Engineering Bill Nelson, of JPL. “We are surprisingly collegial. The team has worked very well together and we have managed to keep two rovers rolling and to achieve a lot of very good science for many years. Even after the loss of Spirit, we have achieved quite a bit more with just Opportunity, so if it’s not the highlight, it’s certainly one of the highlights of my life to have been involved in this project and who wouldn’t be grateful for that?”

The collegial relationship between scientists and engineers established a “culture,” as Squyres defined it. That culture blended engineering and science to the point where a hypothetical visitor to the MER meetings “wouldn’t be able to tell which of the team members were scientists and which were engineers,” he said.

It’s a culture that by any thoughtful reckoning should serve as a model for all NASA missions, since the space agency is and has always been about the scientists who want to go places and the engineers who get them there. Clearly, it seems to have impacted virtually every team member.

“Working with Steve Squyres, Ray Arvidson, Rob Sullivan, Jake Matijevic and many others opened my mind and made me understand how interdisciplinary studies are vital to human endeavors,” said Paolo Bellutta, the robotics expert who worked with the MER scientists and other rover planners to chart Opportunity’s routes from and into Victoria and through the western rim of Endeavour.

“In my many years working in robotics, I always tried to keep in focus the big picture, but working with them on MER was at a much, much higher level,” Bellutta said. “ I'm thankful to all the scientists who spent many hours explaining to me the details behind all the issues we had during the rover voyage.”

Even for Arvidson, who has more Martian dust on his khakis than any other planetary scientist – having participated in all of the U.S.-led Mars landed missions except for Pathfinder – MER represents a “highlight” in a distinguished career that also included field work on current and past environmental processes and conditions in the Eastern and Western Deserts of Egypt, Western Greenland, the Mojave Desert, the Big Island of Hawaii, and the Missouri River and floodplain.

“Continuing field work with Spirit and Opportunity has been a privilege and challenge, and has led to many exciting discoveries about current and past ways water has interacted with the Martian surface and subsurface,” said Arvidson, who is now in charge of archiving the digital data products that the MER mission returned during the last decade and a half for the Planetary Data System (PDS), which stores all data returned from NASA's planetary missions. “As the MER mission winds down, we leave an historical and lasting legacy of discoveries, as well as the knowledge and experience of how to implement a mission that has lived long after the expected lifetimes of our two robotic companions.”

As the press event and team celebration was coming to a close, Squyres offered his final thoughts. “For me, it’s bittersweet, but what makes me feel so good right now is my family here in this room,” he said in an emotional moment. “And I will always be grateful for this.”



We’ll be seeing you Oppy / In all the familiar places / that these hearts of ours embrace. And when the night is new / we’ll be looking at Mars / and we’ll be seeing you [1]

The Mars Exploration Rovers Update will present a more in-depth mission wrap-up in coming weeks.

WE LET YOU GO So unjust, so unfair that in the end it was the dust that killed you,

Not the natural wear and tear or honourable rust of old age.

Everyone who loved you knew the Sol would come

When Mars finally murdered you; we expected

Howls of rage as an axle broke

Or your computer had a stroke,

But not… this. Around the world, laboratories and living rooms alike

Were filled with helpless sighs as that dust storm

Covered Endeavour’s Big Country sky, swirling ochre clouds

Of fines blotting out your Sun and settling on your back,

Blinding you, smothering you, choking you… Today, as they declare your mission has ended

And the Deep Space Network’s great concave ears

Turn away from you with a grinding and groaning of gears

I can’t help wondering if you’re still alive.

Does your electronic pilot light still flicker inside you?

Does your brave digital heart still beat in your deep, deep sleep?

Have we abandoned you too soon?

Are Barsoom’s twin moons shining down on you

As you cling stubbornly to life, needing just one more

Whisper of code to prise open your dust-caked eyes? We’ll never know.

There’ll be no more calling out your name from Earth’s front porch;

We’ve gone inside and closed the door behind us

Because there’s nothing left to try.

Every die has been thrown a dozen times;

Every desperate plea shouted at the sky has gone unanswered.

No-one can do any more,

So it’s time to say goodbye. Perhaps, on one far future day, a weary Martian,

Standing on Cape Tribulation’s sunlit peak

Will sweep their gaze up and down the meandering

Curves of Perseverance Valley and see you standing there -

A statue, thick with dust, your shadow stretching down to

And out across Endeavour’s floor – and bound down to you,

Sweeping your back clean with their gloved hands

And understand the treasure they’ve found… But our time with you is over.

And so, Opportunity, our brave, bold girl,

We let you go.

© Stuart Atkinson 2019



