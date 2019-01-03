Jason Davis • January 3, 2019

Chang'e-4 deploys rover on far side of the Moon

News brief

Following an historic first landing on the far side of the Moon earlier today, China's Chang'e-4 spacecraft is already hard at work. The lander's first order of business was deploying its rover, which is named Yutu-2, China's space agency announced. The rover rolled down its ramp at 14:22 UTC to begin exploring Von Kármán crater.

CNSA / CLEP Yutu-2 with six wheels on the Moon! The rover rolled onto the surface at 14:22 on 3 January 2019. The rover rolled onto the surface at 14:22 on 3 January 2019.

Here's one of Yutu-2's six wheels on the Chang'e-4 lander prior to deployment:

CNSA / CLEP Yutu-2’s wheels, pre-deployment The wheels of Yutu-2 are ready to roll onto the deployment ramp and onto the lunar surface. The rover rolled onto the surface at 14:22 on 3 January 2019. The wheels of Yutu-2 are ready to roll onto the deployment ramp and onto the lunar surface. The rover rolled onto the surface at 14:22 on 3 January 2019.

And an image of the landing site:

CNSA / CLEP Chang’e-4's first image of the landing site A small color camera intended to monitor rover deployment returned the first photo of Chang'e-4's landing site. At the top of the image are the rover deploy ramps. A small color camera intended to monitor rover deployment returned the first photo of Chang'e-4's landing site. At the top of the image are the rover deploy ramps.

A close-up from the descent camera:

CNSA / CLEP Chang’e-4 descent camera image: touchdown! This photo was taken upon touchdown of Chang'e-4 on the far side of the Moon on 3 January 2019 at 02:26 UTC. One footpad has sunk slightly into the dusty regolith at right. This photo was taken upon touchdown of Chang'e-4 on the far side of the Moon on 3 January 2019 at 02:26 UTC. One footpad has sunk slightly into the dusty regolith at right.

And some very happy technicians:

Xinhua Celebrating Chang’e-4’s landing Technicians celebrate after the landing of Chang'e-4 lunar probe at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing, capital of China, 3 January 2019. Technicians celebrate after the landing of Chang'e-4 lunar probe at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing, capital of China, 3 January 2019.

We're also tracking updates on the landing location. Here's a thread at nasaspaceflight.com, and an update from an LRO scientist:

Looks like Change-4 landed near 45.47084 South, 177.60563 East Quickmap view at: https://t.co/Vqce86qB5Z — Noah Petro (@nepetro) January 3, 2019