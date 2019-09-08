Here's How I'm Celebrating 53 Years of Star Trek

Robert Picardo • September 8, 2019
Star Trek premiered on television and changed the world 53 years ago today. To celebrate, I searched through our storage boxes here at The Planetary Society’s headquarters to find something unique to share with you.
Alongside a few other rare pieces of Star Trek history, I found something truly special: A signed letter from Gene Roddenberry encouraging the Star Trek community to join The Planetary Society. Take a look:
Here’s a copy of the original letter. I especially enjoyed the postscript about Gene’s “writings of an authentic extra-terrestrial” at one of his lectures. Perhaps one day it will not be so far-fetched!
We have a proud history bridging the communities of science fiction and space science. To all of our members reading this, thank you for being part of our mission to advance space science and exploration. If you’re not a member, what better day is there to join us?
May you live long and prosper. Happy Star Trek Day, everyone.
Comments
