Blogs
Casey Profile Picture Thumbnail

[Updated] NASA's 2015 Budget Increase is Confirmed

Senate passes the CRomnibus spending bill with $18.01 billion NASA budget

Posted by Casey Dreier

14-12-2014 1:13 CST

Topics: FY2015 NASA Budget, Space Policy, Planetary Society Political Advocacy

Update 2014-12-16: President Obama has signed the bill into law.

After an extra day of procedural delays, the U.S. Senate finally passed the 2015 omnibus spending bill approved by the House of Representatives earlier in the week. The bill now goes to President Obama, who has stated his intention to sign the legislation.

The omnibus will fund nearly all sectors of U.S. government for the remainder of the fiscal year 2015, and includes a $549 million increase to NASA above the President's request. This supports a Planetary Science Division budget of $1.44 billion, $157 million above the request and nearly $100 million above last year's amount. We'll have more details on which parts of the planetary program get the additional funds next week.

This was a big bill, and most of the press coverage has focused on bad stuff included within it, but remember that there was a lot of good stuff in this bill, too. NASA will be a stronger agency in 2015 because of this legislation, and we should appreciate that part of it.

 
Comments:

ToSeek: 12/14/2014 10:15 CST

Got to think that Senator Barbara Mikulski - one of the major architects of the bill - deserves a lot of the credit. With the Goddard Space Flight Center and the Space Telescope Science Institute under her wing, she's a big supporter of space science.

Xplor: 12/15/2014 09:06 CST

Great news to see Planetary get some much needed help. I am intrigued by the comment that we will know more next week. Does that mean there are detailed appropriations plans coming from Congress or NASA next week? Or is there something else going on? Talk about a Christmas present!

Casey Dreier (Planetary Society): 12/16/2014 05:31 CST

Xplor: It means that I'll write up more detailed information from what Congress passed into law. We pretty much know where the increases are going (hint: they're all good!). I just need to write and post it!

Casey Dreier (Planetary Society): 12/16/2014 05:33 CST

ToSeek: I agree. Mikulski has been a great supporter of NASA and was crucial to this process in FY2015.

Leave a Comment:

