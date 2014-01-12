[Updated] NASA's 2015 Budget Increase is Confirmed
Senate passes the CRomnibus spending bill with $18.01 billion NASA budget
Posted by Casey Dreier
14-12-2014 1:13 CST
Topics: FY2015 NASA Budget, Space Policy, Planetary Society Political Advocacy
Update 2014-12-16: President Obama has signed the bill into law.
After an extra day of procedural delays, the U.S. Senate finally passed the 2015 omnibus spending bill approved by the House of Representatives earlier in the week. The bill now goes to President Obama, who has stated his intention to sign the legislation.
The omnibus will fund nearly all sectors of U.S. government for the remainder of the fiscal year 2015, and includes a $549 million increase to NASA above the President's request. This supports a Planetary Science Division budget of $1.44 billion, $157 million above the request and nearly $100 million above last year's amount. We'll have more details on which parts of the planetary program get the additional funds next week.
This was a big bill, and most of the press coverage has focused on bad stuff included within it, but remember that there was a lot of good stuff in this bill, too. NASA will be a stronger agency in 2015 because of this legislation, and we should appreciate that part of it.
Other related posts:
Or read more blog entries about: FY2015 NASA Budget, Space Policy, Planetary Society Political Advocacy
Comments:
Leave a Comment:You must be logged in to submit a comment. Log in now.
Blog Search
Help Us Go Farther
The Planetary Fund
Help us accelerate progress in four core enterprises. And, in the month of December, all year-end gifts will be doubled in value up to a total of $100,000 by a generous donor.
Casey's Daily Read
Space Policy Online
SpaceNews
NASA Spaceflight
The Space Review
Featured Video
The Planetary Post - 2016: A Magnificent Year for Space Exploration
Space in Images
Pretty pictures and
awe-inspiring science.
Join The Planetary Society
Let’s explore the cosmos together!
ToSeek: 12/14/2014 10:15 CST
Xplor: 12/15/2014 09:06 CST
Casey Dreier (Planetary Society): 12/16/2014 05:31 CST
Casey Dreier (Planetary Society): 12/16/2014 05:33 CST