Blogs
Casey Profile Picture Thumbnail

NASA's Budget Increase Is A Step Closer to Reality

The House of Representatives passes the 2015 "CRomnibus" spending bill

Posted by Casey Dreier

12-12-2014 1:23 CST

Topics: FY2015 NASA Budget, Space Policy

Update 2014-12-16: The Senate passed the bill and the President signed it into law.

Whew, that was a close one.

NASA is now one step closer to having a budget for fiscal year 2015. By a vote of 219 - 206, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed the Senate Ammendment to H.R. 83, a massive spending bill that funds nearly the entire U.S. government for 2015. The so-called "CRomnibus" was a big bill with lots of controversial policy language, but it did include an important increase in funding for NASA and its Planetary Science Division, which The Planetary Society supported. You can read more details about the specific NASA increases in an earlier post.

The vote occurred just hours before the government's current spending authorization expired. Passage was not assured; significant factions of Democrats and Republicans refused to back the bill, requiring a rare coalition of more moderate members of both parties to reach a majority. As you would expect, NASA was not a major point of debate during the run-up to the vote.

After the main vote, the House then passed a separate, 48-hour extension of the current budget which was quickly passed by the Senate and signed by the President. This buys time for the Senate to take up and debate the actual CRomnibus bill. Passage seems likely—but not guaranteed. We'll know more by Saturday.

 
Comments:

CosmosQuest: 12/12/2014 11:20 CST

Hi Casey, Q1) Are you attending the AGU sessions next week and will you be covering the Rosetta mission presentations there? Q2) Will you be following developments of FY2015 NASA budget until it passes the senate? not sure when HR 85 CRomnibus bill is supposed to be taken up for a vote....is that next week?

Stephen C: 12/12/2014 12:10 CST

What do you think this funding will go towards? I hope that it goes toward Space Exploration so that in my lifetime, we can visit Mars.

Casey Dreier (Planetary Society): 12/12/2014 01:18 CST

CosmosQuest: A1) I will be at AGU but will leave the Rosetta coverage up to Emily Lakdawalla. I'll be covering some of the press announcements and any future mission/policy discussion. A2) Absolutely. I'll keep updating posts as this proceeds through the Senate and the White House. Congress only has until Sunday the continuing resolution to fund the government expires, so we should (hopefully!) see movement before then.

Casey Dreier (Planetary Society): 12/12/2014 01:19 CST

Stephen C: I detail the winners of this NASA budget here: http://www.planetary.org/blogs/casey-dreier/2014/1210-congress-comes-through-for-planetary-science-and-nasa.html I hope we get humans to Mars, too. We're working on it. Maybe this is a good time to mention that The Planetary Society depends on its members to support our work? ;)

Leave a Comment:

