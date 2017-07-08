The Planetary Society & U.S. National Park Service Unveil New Eclipse Resources

Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer educational activity booklet & badge feature kids, Bill Nye & fun

08/07/2017

Erin Greeson

Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org

Phone: +1-626-793-5100

WHO: The U.S. National Park Service, The Planetary Society and CEO Bill Nye (The Science Guy®) are partnering to deliver a safe, inspiring and educational experience to kids, adults and families.

WHAT: Today, a special-edition Eclipse Explorer Junior Ranger program booklet and badge were made available to the public. The program’s motto is “Explore, Learn, and Protect,” and the Eclipse Explorer booklet and badge are designed to inspire and empower kids and families while enhancing their learning experience. In the booklet, Bill Nye joins Junior Ranger CaLisa to educate kids and families about eclipses. On the day of the eclipse, Aug. 21, Bill Nye will be on stage at Homestead National Monument to welcome kids and families and complete the educational activity booklet. They will be sworn in as new Junior Rangers after the eclipse. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program.

WHEN: Available now.

WHERE:

Online: Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer booklets are now available online, so kids, families and educators throughout and outside of the U.S. National Park Service region can access them.



Download the Eclipse Explorer booklet today: planetary.org/eclipse-explorer or www.nps.gov/kids/jrRangers.cfm





At U.S. National Parks & Monuments: Parks in the eclipse Path of Totality and others will offer Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer badges and booklets. Contact your nearest park or monument for details. nps.gov/kids

WHY: The North American Total Solar Eclipse will be an awe-inspiring experience from anywhere in its path, impacting millions. The U.S. National Park Service and The Planetary Society, the world's largest non-governmental space interest group, have partnered for the first time to encourage people to go out and experience the eclipse, safely through protective eyewear and viewing techniques. The collaboration builds on the National Park Service’s existing night sky interpretive programs by bringing The Planetary Society’s astronomy education resources into the fold. The agency and non-profit organization are offering an array of learning activities and resources for the eclipse: key information, educational resources for explorers, and fun and inspiring activities designed to shape indelible experiences.

All Planetary Society materials may be used for press purposes. Please link to original source or cite credit as applicable.

The Planetary Society Bill Nye with eclipse glasses

Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer booklet cover

Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer badge

About The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO. Learn more: www.planetary.org.

About the National Park Service

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.

About the Junior Ranger Program

The National Park Service Junior Ranger Program is an activity based program found at most national park units. This is an opportunity for young park visitors to join the NPS “family” as Junior Rangers. Those interested have an opportunity to learn more about the park they are visiting with a series of activities, engagement with park rangers, and an opportunity to receive a Junior Ranger badge/patch or certificate.