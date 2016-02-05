Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

The Planetary Society Invites Press to LightSail™ 2 Day in the Life Test

Citizen-funded solar sail spacecraft undergoes key testing in preparation for flight

MEDIA ADVISORY
05/02/2016

CONTACT:
Erin Greeson
Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org
Phone: +1-626-793-5100

WHO:

The Planetary Society attendees:

Georgia Institute of Technology

WHAT:

Building on the 2015 success of LightSail 1, The Planetary Society is preparing for the LightSail™ 2 mission, with the objective to demonstrate controlled solar sailing. The Day in the Life tests will occur in a cleanroom laboratory environment and an engineering high bay with the objectives to test the spacecraft’s readiness to perform in space. The tests will culminate with a full-scale deployment of the spacecraft's 32-square-meter sails. Media will be able to watch the sail deployment.

WHEN:

May 23, 2016 test date; May 24, 2016 as backup date

Important Message to Media: Like all spacecraft tests, precise timing for the LightSail 2 Day in the Life test is subject to change. Attending journalists are advised to book flexible travel arrangements.

WHERE:

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California

Specific building locations can be found on this Google Map.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

A) ONSITE: Interviews, test viewing, photo and video opportunities. Capacity is limited; Media attendees will secure attendance on a first-come, first-serve basis. R.S.V.P. to erin.greeson@planetary.org to secure onsite reporting opportunity. Logistical details regarding the facility, parking, and timing updates will be delivered subsequently, including  press gathering location.

B) REMOTE: Interviews, remote viewing of test results (via Jason Davis’ blog coverage), images and videos will be provided by The Planetary Society for media usage.

RELATED:

The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.