The Planetary Society Invites Press to LightSail™ 2 Day in the Life Test

Citizen-funded solar sail spacecraft undergoes key testing in preparation for flight

MEDIA ADVISORY

05/02/2016

WHO:

The Planetary Society attendees:

Bill Nye (The Science Guy) , CEO

, CEO Bruce Betts , director of science and technology; program manager, LightSail

, director of science and technology; program manager, LightSail Jason Davis, digital editor; LightSail embedded journalist

Georgia Institute of Technology

Dave Spencer, project manager, LightSail 2

WHAT:

Building on the 2015 success of LightSail 1, The Planetary Society is preparing for the LightSail™ 2 mission, with the objective to demonstrate controlled solar sailing. The Day in the Life tests will occur in a cleanroom laboratory environment and an engineering high bay with the objectives to test the spacecraft’s readiness to perform in space. The tests will culminate with a full-scale deployment of the spacecraft's 32-square-meter sails. Media will be able to watch the sail deployment.

WHEN:

May 23, 2016 test date; May 24, 2016 as backup date

Important Message to Media: Like all spacecraft tests, precise timing for the LightSail 2 Day in the Life test is subject to change. Attending journalists are advised to book flexible travel arrangements.

Phase 1: Solar panel and antenna deployment testing at Advanced Technology Labs (Building 7) . Estimated time: Morning to mid-afternoon.

Solar panel and antenna deployment testing at Advanced Technology Labs (Building 7) . Estimated time: Morning to mid-afternoon. Phase 2: Solar sail deployment test at Bonderson Engineering Center (Building 197)

Estimated time: Late afternoon to evening.

Refined times, if available, will be issued the week before the DITL test.

WHERE:

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California

Specific building locations can be found on this Google Map.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

A) ONSITE: Interviews, test viewing, photo and video opportunities. Capacity is limited; Media attendees will secure attendance on a first-come, first-serve basis. R.S.V.P. to erin.greeson@planetary.org to secure onsite reporting opportunity. Logistical details regarding the facility, parking, and timing updates will be delivered subsequently, including press gathering location.

B) REMOTE: Interviews, remote viewing of test results (via Jason Davis’ blog coverage), images and videos will be provided by The Planetary Society for media usage.

LightSail Press Room: http://www.planetary.org/press-room/lightsail/

Jason Davis' Blog: http://www.planetary.org/blogs/jason-davis/

LightSail Fact Sheet: http://planetary.s3.amazonaws.com/assets/pdfs/LightSail_FactSheet_2016.pdf

