Approaching Mars on Spaceship Earth

Emily Lakdawalla • May 24, 2018
One of the great things about space exploration is how it can shift your perspective. And you don't even need to leave home. Here we all are in our spaceship Earth, approaching planet Mars, the planet slowly looming larger in our forward view.
Two days ago was Mars' equinox, so as we continue to approach Mars toward opposition on July 27, we'll see the planet tip backward more and more, giving us a better and better view of its frosty south pole. Read more about the opposition and observing Mars at space.com.
Read more: pretty pictures, amateur astrophotos, Mars, amateur astronomers, optical telescopes
