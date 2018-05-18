Eleven perijoves

Emily Lakdawalla • May 18, 2018
Seán Doran has made a cool visual index to the images that JunoCam took during Juno's first 12 closest approaches to Jupiter. The resolution on the click-to-enlarge version is high enough to clearly see which features Juno approached close to as it neared Jupiter's equator, but not quite high enough to see polar features. For those, you can go look at the version that Seán posted to Gigapan, which has lots more pixels (more than 3 billion!).
If, like me, you mostly can't name features in Jupiter's clouds other than the Great Red Spot, you will find John Rogers' maps and commentaries useful. Here is a list of all his posts about Juno's images from Perijoves 1-10, and here is where Rogers is building a list of posts for Perijoves 11 and beyond. Rogers has also posted a handy list (PDF) of the dates, times, and geometric information for perijoves 1-22.
We know you love reading about space exploration, but did you know you can make it happen?
Take our Space Priorities survey and consider a gift to our Space Policy and Advocacy program to fuel more missions, more science, and more exploration.
Read more: pretty pictures, amateur image processing, Juno, Jupiter
Moon or Mars? Low-Earth orbit or deep space? Share your voice for space exploration.
More Missions. More Science. More Exploration. Your support is essential and leads to the joy of discovery.
Comments
Leave a CommentYou must be logged in to submit a comment. Log in now.