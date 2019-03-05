100 Planetary Society Members. 25 States. 1 Day of Action.

Casey Dreier • March 5, 2019
One hundred members of The Planetary Society just finished a day of space advocacy at the U.S. Congress. They came from 25 states and the District of Columbia. Some were grade school students who want to be astronauts. Some were retired and fondly recalled the Moon landings. We had a few professional scientists and engineers, but mostly they were men and women from all walks of life.
But they all shared one thing: they so believed in the promise of space science and exploration that they traveled to Washington on their own dime to advocate directly to Congress.
It was my great pleasure to meet these dedicated members of The Planetary Society. Their energy, passion, and enthusiasm serve as an ongoing source of inspiration for me and my colleagues—and hopefully to you as well. For every member who was able to attend, there were hundreds more who couldn't take the time off from work, have the resources to travel, or defer commitments to their families. The space advocates in D.C. yesterday represented them and they represented you. They represented the proud legacy of this organization from Carl Sagan to Bill Nye.
In short, space brought out the best in us. As it tends to do.
The photos below are just a few highlights from our 2019 Day of Action.
