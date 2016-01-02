Help Shape the Future of Space Exploration

Data Dump: NASA's Planetary Science Program By the Numbers

We comb through NASA budget documents so you don't have to

Posted by Casey Dreier

16-02-2016 20:58 CST

Topics: Space Policy, fun, FY2017 NASA Budget, Plutonium-238

The FY2017 President's Budget Request for NASA contains a lot of interesting data regarding how NASA intends to spend money in the future. It also contains fascinating data regarding how money was spent in the past. By combing through this and previous years' budget requests (and a few other public sources), we can reconstruct NASA's actual amounts spent on planetary science programs and missions.

Well, we did just that and have published the data to be used by anyone. You can view it online via Google Docs, or download the entire file as an Excel Spreadsheet.

 
Comments:

Arbitrary: 02/17/2016 05:27 CST

I don't see how $2B for the Europa orbiter+lander mission fits in the budget for Outer Planets. Are there any ideas about where that money will come from?

Casey Dreier: 02/17/2016 11:35 CST

Arbitrary: That's the essence of the fight between Congress and the Administration right now over Europa. Administration proposes a late 2020s mission, which is consistent with the projected numbers included in this budget. A much higher number would be needed (and likely provided to one degree or another) by Congress for an early 2020s launch. Our guest blogger Van Kane has an excellent post about the needs of the "Europa budget bulge": http://www.planetary.org/blogs/guest-blogs/van-kane/20160125-europa-budget-bulge.html

Mark: 02/21/2016 08:45 CST

I think that the exploration of what I call inner space could be done with much less money than proposed. I think that with the changes in our existing technology NASA needs to look at these tools and use them. I have always felt that the rockets they use are way too complicated.

Leave a Comment:

