Data Dump: NASA's Planetary Science Program By the Numbers
We comb through NASA budget documents so you don't have to
Posted by Casey Dreier
16-02-2016 20:58 CST
Topics: Space Policy, fun, FY2017 NASA Budget, Plutonium-238
The FY2017 President's Budget Request for NASA contains a lot of interesting data regarding how NASA intends to spend money in the future. It also contains fascinating data regarding how money was spent in the past. By combing through this and previous years' budget requests (and a few other public sources), we can reconstruct NASA's actual amounts spent on planetary science programs and missions.
Well, we did just that and have published the data to be used by anyone. You can view it online via Google Docs, or download the entire file as an Excel Spreadsheet.
