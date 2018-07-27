The Planetary Society Shares Media Resources for Mars Opposition

MEDIA ADVISORY
07/27/2018
WHY: On July 31, 2018, Mars will be closer, and therefore brighter, than it has been since 2003, and closer and brighter than it will be again until 2035. Appearing as a bright orange-red star, Mars at opposition will dazzle night sky viewers around the globe. The Planetary Society is pleased to provide information, expert analysis and resources to journalists for this unique event.
WHAT: Resources for journalists covering Mars Opposition beginning July 27th, 2018.
WHEN: Available now. Planetary Society media resources, including blog content and multimedia, are available to journalists to support news coverage. Please link to and/or cite the original source and attribution as applicable.
WHERE: These online resources are available to journalists globally.
Interviews with expert spokespeople available upon request.
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.