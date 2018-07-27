The Planetary Society Shares Media Resources for Mars Opposition

WHY: On July 31, 2018, Mars will be closer, and therefore brighter, than it has been since 2003, and closer and brighter than it will be again until 2035. Appearing as a bright orange-red star, Mars at opposition will dazzle night sky viewers around the globe. The Planetary Society is pleased to provide information, expert analysis and resources to journalists for this unique event.

Bruce Betts, chief scientist, provides comprehensive details on what to expect during opposition and close approach: http://www.planetary.org/blogs/bruce-betts/mars-opposition-lunar-eclipse.html

WHAT: Resources for journalists covering Mars Opposition beginning July 27th, 2018.

Please accept marketing-cookies to watch this video. Carl Sagan's Message to Mars In 1996, Carl Sagan recorded this audio for future astronauts who will one day walk on Mars. In 2008, Sagan's greeting to future explorers made it to the surface of Mars thanks to The Planetary Society's “Visions of Mars” mini-DVD, which is attached to the Phoenix lander. This audio of Sagan is actually on Mars, so you will see its home when whenever you look up at the bright, orange light that is the Red Planet in the night sky.

WHEN: Available now. Planetary Society media resources, including blog content and multimedia, are available to journalists to support news coverage. Please link to and/or cite the original source and attribution as applicable.

WHERE: These online resources are available to journalists globally.

