Bill Nye and The Planetary Society Celebrate New Horizons Pluto Flyby

Laurel, Maryland (June 13, 2015) -- Nearly ten years after its launch, the New Horizons spacecraft will reach its closest encounter with Pluto on July 14, 2015. NASA and the world science community will celebrate the landmark at the Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) at Johns Hopkins University, as well as at “PlutoPalooza” events around the world.

Bill Nye (The Science Guy), CEO at The Planetary Society, traveled to APL to celebrate the space exploration achievement and issued the following statement:

“This mission is a big deal for humankind. The interest in this part of the Solar System couldn’t be higher. Who hasn’t wondered what Pluto is like? Congratulations to the project team and thanks to citizens everywhere who supported it. There’s a lot of space between us— the Earth and this distant world, and New Horizons has crossed it. For the first time, we all see what’s out there up close. This is an extraordinary moment: reaching the next unexplored frontier in our Solar System. Through the power of people— scientists, legislators, and inspired space enthusiasts— our dream to explore our beloved dwarf planet is a reality.”

