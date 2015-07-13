Bill Nye and The Planetary Society Celebrate New Horizons Pluto Flyby
Nye Congratulates Project Team & Citizens Who Made Dwarf Planet Mission Possible
PRESS STATEMENT
07/13/2015
CONTACT:
Erin Greeson
Email: erin.greeson@planetary.org
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Laurel, Maryland (June 13, 2015) -- Nearly ten years after its launch, the New Horizons spacecraft will reach its closest encounter with Pluto on July 14, 2015. NASA and the world science community will celebrate the landmark at the Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) at Johns Hopkins University, as well as at “PlutoPalooza” events around the world.
Bill Nye (The Science Guy), CEO at The Planetary Society, traveled to APL to celebrate the space exploration achievement and issued the following statement:
“This mission is a big deal for humankind. The interest in this part of the Solar System couldn’t be higher. Who hasn’t wondered what Pluto is like? Congratulations to the project team and thanks to citizens everywhere who supported it. There’s a lot of space between us— the Earth and this distant world, and New Horizons has crossed it. For the first time, we all see what’s out there up close. This is an extraordinary moment: reaching the next unexplored frontier in our Solar System. Through the power of people— scientists, legislators, and inspired space enthusiasts— our dream to explore our beloved dwarf planet is a reality.”
About The Planetary Society
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.
