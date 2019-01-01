From Our Member Magazine

A Kepler Orrery

As of mission end on 30 October 2018, Kepler had detected 1,815 planets or planet candidates in multi-planet systems. All 726 such systems are drawn here. (More than 2,000 additional single-planet systems are not pictured.) The sizes of the planet orbits are to scale with each other, including the orbits of the planets in our own solar system out to Uranus (dashed lines). Current exoplanet discovery techniques are more likely to yield planets in tighter orbits around their stars. The sizes of the planets are at correct relative but not absolute scale. The colors of the planets denote their estimated equilibrium temperatures.

All of the Kepler multi-planet systems (1815 planets/planet candidates in 726 systems) from Kepler's original mission as of the announcement of Kepler's end of life: 30 October 2018. The systems are shown together at the same scale as our own Solar System (dashed lines). Please accept marketing-cookies to watch this video. All of the Kepler multi-planet systems (1815 planets/planet candidates in 726 systems) from Kepler's original mission as of the announcement of Kepler's end of life: 30 October 2018. The systems are shown together at the same scale as our own Solar System (dashed lines). Ethan Kruse based on Kepler (NASA/JPL-Caltech) data

