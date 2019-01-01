A Kepler Orrery

From Our Member Magazine
As of mission end on 30 October 2018, Kepler had detected 1,815 planets or planet candidates in multi-planet systems. All 726 such systems are drawn here. (More than 2,000 additional single-planet systems are not pictured.) The sizes of the planet orbits are to scale with each other, including the orbits of the planets in our own solar system out to Uranus (dashed lines). Current exoplanet discovery techniques are more likely to yield planets in tighter orbits around their stars. The sizes of the planets are at correct relative but not absolute scale. The colors of the planets denote their estimated equilibrium temperatures.
